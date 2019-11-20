Kendall Jenner wore a clashing leather jacket and pants with square-toed heels, combining fall’s biggest trends

caption Kendall Jenner’s latest outfit combines two major fall trends: leather and square-toed booties. source Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner is known for making memorable fashion statements, from her glamorous red carpet looks to her street style.

On Tuesday night, the model was pictured wearing a green leather jacket over tapered black leather pants, in line with a popular fall trend.

Jenner also wore a pair of square-toed black booties, a shoe silhouette that she’s worn before.

Kendall Jenner stepped out Tuesday night in New York City in an olive-green leather jacket with contrasting black leather pants and a matching black mock-neck top.

Jenner also wore a pair of black square-toed booties, a shoe style similar to sandals she’s worn before, and a silhouette that has resurfaced lately as a nostalgic nod to the ’90s.

The model accessorized with gold chain earrings and a limited-edition Louis Vuitton mini purse in the designer’s graffiti monogram print. Jenner was previously photographed carrying the same purse at a New York Fashion Week runway show in February.

A similar style of the bag was listed on The Real Real for $545 at the time of writing.

Jenner’s sleek leather ensemble is in line with one of fall’s biggest trends. Her half-sister, Kim Kardashian, has also rocked the leather-on-leather look, recently wearing leather pants with a plush winter jacket in the same fabric.

Marni Senofonte, Kendall Jenner’s stylist, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.