Kendall Jenner wore a hot-pink H&M gown that transformed into a minidress

Kendall Jenner wore a new gown from the H&M x Giambattista Valli collection at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.

She wore a hot-pink tulle dress with a flowing train.

Her Instagram post from the night seemed to reveal that the gown’s train was fully removable, transforming the look into a chic minidress.

H.E.R., Chris Lee, and Ross Lynch also wore looks from the new collection.

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to turning heads during the Cannes Film Festival, and her look for the event’s amfAR Gala on Thursday was a unique two-in-one surprise.

The star hit the red carpet of the event in a custom version of The Neon Signature gown from the new H&M x Giambattista Valli collection.

The hot-pink sleeveless gown featured tiers of ruffled tulle that extended out into a flowing train.

Jenner’s Instagram post from the night appears to reveal that the train is fully removable, transforming the gown into the $399 minidress that’s currently listed on H&M’s site.

Several other celebrities also debuted pieces from the H&M x Giambattista Valli collection at the event.

H.E.R. went with the $649 Dream Dress, which featured a voluminous tulle skirt adorned with intricate floral embroidery.

Chris Lee opted for the $549 Plush Peach dress with frills on the shoulders and a deep V-neck.

Ross Lynch also arrived in the collection’s dapper $249 gray blazer with matching $99 wool pants.

caption Ross Lynch attends the 2019 amfAR Gala. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

