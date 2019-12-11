Kendall Jenner ranked her siblings from best to worst parents, and she put Rob in the top spot and listed Kourtney last

- source
- Kendall Jenner appeared on CBS’ Tuesday night’s episode of CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” and participated in a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” in which the stars must answer questions truthfully or eat unappealing foods.
- The 24-year-old model played the game with guest host Harry Styles, who she previously dated, and was asked to rank her siblings from best to worst based on their parenting skills.
- “I feel like I could answer it,” Jenner said, deciding that she’d rather share her opinion than drink 1,000-year-old eggnog.
- She began by saying that all of her siblings “are actually amazing” parents, then listed brother Rob Kardashian as No. 1.
- “He’s so good to his daughter,” Jenner said, referring to his child named Dream Kardashian from his past relationship with Blac Chyna.
- She followed with Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner, naming Kourtney Kardashian as the worst.
- Watch the video below (Kendall Jenner is asked to rank her siblings at 1:45).
