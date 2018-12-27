Kendall Jenner went sledding in a $5,022 neon green gown at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Christmas Eve party

caption Kendall Jenner took her dress from the runway to the snow slopes. source Antony Jones/BFC/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hosted a star-studded party at their home in Calabasas, California, on Christmas Eve.

The couple’s extravagant holiday bash featured man-made snow slopes.

Kendall Jenner was one of many celebrities who went sledding in formal wear.

Dressed in a neon green Christian Siriano dress that retails for $5,022, the model hit the slopes with friends Travis “Taco” Bennett and Tyler, The Creator.

Kardashian West and Paris Hilton also appeared to go sledding in evening dresses.

Kendall Jenner spent Christmas Eve dancing, posing for photos, and sledding in a designer gown and stilettos.

The model was one of many celebrities who hit the man-made snow slopes in formal wear at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s star-studded holiday bash on Monday.

Dressed in a neon green Christian Siriano dress and matching heels, Jenner slid down a snow-covered hill in a red plastic sled next to friends Travis “Taco” Bennett and Tyler, The Creator.

The reality TV star later shared clips of herself sledding on her Instagram story, as seen below in the video by kendalljennersnapchats, an Instagram account that archives Jenner’s social media posts.

The model, who accessorized her $5,022 off-the-shoulder gown with crystal-covered hoops, also posted a few photos and videos from the lavish party on her Instagram.

Kardashian West also appeared to go sledding in a floor-length dress during the lavish holiday party, which was held at her and her husband’s home in Calabasas, California.

In a video West posted on Twitter, the KKW Beauty founder and Paris Hilton could be seen grabbing a red sled and walking toward the slopes, but the clip ends before they actually go down the hill.