Kendall Jenner skipped a night out with her sisters to hit the red carpet in a plunging snakeskin minidress

  • Kendall Jenner wore a snakeskin minidress to the opening of the Times Square Edition Hotel in New York City on Tuesday.
  • The long-sleeved dress featured a plunging neckline and ruffled detail at the skirt.
  • Snakeskin print outfits have seen a major revival in 2019 thanks to stars like Kim Kardashian West and Priyanka Chopra.

Snakeskin dresses are having a bit of moment in 2019, and Kendall Jenner is keeping the trend alive and well.

While her sisters were posting photos of their night out together on Instagram, the 23-year-old model attended the opening of the Times Square Edition Hotel in New York City on Tuesday wearing an on-trend take on the classic print.

She opted for a snakeskin minidress, which featured long sleeves and a flowing ruffled detail on the left side of the skirt. The tuxedo-like design of the plunging neckline added an element of the “no-shirt” trend that’s starting to take over the red carpet.

Jenner paired the dress with green square-toe sandals.

Jenner isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner to rock the snakeskin look lately, as Kim Kardashian West wore a snakeskin skirt in a selfie shared on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram the same night.

Double date.

Kardashian West also previously wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress in February with a coral snakeskin print.

Priyanka Chopra also donned the design in January, when she stepped out in a knee-length snakeskin coat.

It looks like the classic design is becoming a firm celebrity staple in 2019.