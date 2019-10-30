42 photos that show how Kendall Jenner’s style has changed over the years

caption Looking back on her fabulous style evolution. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In the last 10 years, Kendall Jenner has gone from a member of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” ensemble to the highest-paid model in the world and a star in her own right. Now 23 years old, Jenner has developed a fashion sense of her own.

The model has walked major runways, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, been the face of top brands like La Perla and Calvin Klein, and even been named the fashion icon of the decade.

From leggings and tunics to daring mesh dresses, here are 42 photos that show how Jenner’s style has changed as she’s risen through the ranks of the fashion industry.

In May 2008, Kendall Jenner wore a colorful outfit when she attended the KIIS-FM’s 2008 Wango Tango concert with her sister Kylie.

caption The event was held in Irvine, California. source Noel Vasquez/Stringer/Getty Images

The then 12-year-old wore a print tunic and neon pink leggings.

At 14, in July 2009, Jenner walked the red carpet for the ESPY Awards.

caption The reality star attended the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California. source Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

She wore a white dress with metallic sandals.

In September 2009, she wore a black-and-white dress for a Selena Gomez and the Scene record release party in Hollywood, California.

caption She kept her accessories minimal. source Toby Canham/Getty Images

Jenner styled the outfit with black ankle boots.

Jenner wore a blazer with a denim skirt in May 2010 at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango event in Los Angeles, California.

caption She wore her hair in waves. source Angela Weiss/Stringer/Getty Images

The 14-year-old paired wore white boots with the ensemble.

At an event in October 2010, Jenner wore a bow tie and oxford flats.

caption Jenner attended the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles, California. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore a green wrap skirt for a pop of color.

In April 2011, then 15, Jenner wore a patterned dress to Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s Unbreakable fragrance launch in Los Angeles, California.

caption Jenner wore black ankle boots with her dress. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Her iridescent leopard print dress had ’80s-inspired shoulder pads.

Later in April 2011, Jenner wore a blue dress to the premiere of “Prom” in Los Angeles, California.

caption Jenner paired the dress with heels. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She kept her accessories to a minimum.

Jenner wore a flowing white dress to the premiere of “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie,” held in Los Angeles, California, in August 2011.

caption The dress had delicate pink accents. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The star’s Grecian-like dress had a cape-like silhouette.

Jenner wore a white shift dress to the premiere of “The Vow” in Hollywood, California, in February 2012.

caption She also wore bronze platform heels. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The then 16-year-old swept her long hair into an updo.

Also in February 2012, Jenner attended the premiere of “Project X” in Hollywood, California, in a long-sleeved lavender dress.

caption The dress had patterned mesh sleeves. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She completed the ensemble with blush heels.

Jenner wore a gold dress at Fashion’s Night Out in Los Angeles, California, in September 2012.

caption She matched her eye shadow to her dress. source Brian To/Stringer/Getty Images For Beverly Center

The model and reality star wore the same bronze heels that she wore to the premiere of “The Vow” that same year.

In June 2013, Jenner wore a bright outfit to the grand opening of the Sugar Factory in New York City.

caption Her sequin top was embellished with a blue eye design. source Rob Kim/Stringer/Getty Images

She went for simple footwear in black heels.

Jenner made a style statement in a white dress with cutouts at the American Music Awards in November 2013.

caption She accessorized with a glitzy necklace and metallic clutch. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

At 18, Jenner started introducing edgy elements into her outfits.

In February 2014, Jenner wore a sleek, sophisticated outfit to a dinner during Paris Fashion Week.

caption She wore a simple, all-black ensemble. source Victor Boyko/Stringer/Getty Images for Motilo

To complete her chic outfit, Jenner paired a black leather pencil skirt with an oversized top and pointy, dark heels.

In May 2014, Jenner made her Met Gala debut wearing a champagne-colored Topshop gown.

caption She added some edge with a teased hairdo and dark eye makeup. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The satin dress had a mermaid silhouette and rounded neckline that showcased her Chopard jewelry.

Jenner put a spin on street style for a DuJour Magazine red carpet event in New York City in August 2014.

caption Dark heels bridged the high and low elements of the outfit. source Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images for DuJour Magazine

Jenner’s olive green joggers and mesh black tank gave off a laid-back athleisure vibe.

In December 2014, Jenner wore a sporty jumpsuit to the British Fashion Awards in London, UK.

caption She took the sporty theme of her outfit to the next level with black mesh heels. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jenner offset her outfit with a sleek blowout and classic red lipstick.

In May 2015, Jenner wore a glistening green gown to the Met Gala in New York City.

caption In 2015, the event’s theme was “China: Through The Looking Glass.” source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The model’s stunning Calvin Klein dress had dramatic, lace-up cutouts on each side.

Jenner glammed up her signature athleisure aesthetic when she wore a two-piece mesh ensemble to a screening at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May 2015.

caption She attended the Premiere of “Youth” during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

She paired the billowing two-piece look with red lipstick and a casual bun.

Also in May 2015, Jenner wore a glamorous halter gown for amfAR’s 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, which was held in Cap d’Antibes, France.

caption The wrap-around details and floor-grazing train made this a standout piece. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Jenner’s gown, a Calvin Klein Collection design, could be transformed into a party-ready minidress by pulling the tie at the waist, Vogue reported.

For a more low-key event in June 2015, Jenner transformed a regular Henley shirt into a crop top by tying the excess fabric in a knot just above her waist.

caption She looked casually cool for a Calvin Klein Jeans music event, which was held in Hong Kong, China. source Xaume Olleros/Stringer/Getty Images for Calvin Klein

Jenner paired the top with a mid-rise leather miniskirt and dainty black sandals.

Jenner paired a T-shirt dress with a leather jacket and over-the-knee boots for an event in Malibu, California, in August 2015.

caption She finished this look with a casual bun and simple jewelry. source Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images for Haute Living

This outfit shows how edgy street style and casual beach aesthetics influenced her budding fashion sense.

In November 2015, Jenner wore an iridescent green gown with a thigh-high slit for her first post-Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show pink carpet appearance.

caption In 2015, both the runway show and after-party were held in New York City. source Grant Lamos IV/Stringer/Getty Images

The model paired her dress with a half-up hairdo, strappy sandals, and pink lipstick.

Jenner struck a pose in a backless dress at the American Music Awards in November 2015, which were held in Los Angeles, California.

caption She also rocked a high bun and wispy bangs. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The only pop of color came from the red heels on her caged sandals.

Jenner wore a chic monochromatic outfit at the Calvin Klein New York Fashion Week show in February 2016.

caption She elevated the look with pointy black heels. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jenner kept it simple in a pair of tailored white trousers and a fitted white tank top.

In April 2016, she attended Coachella in shorts and a tank top.

caption She topped off her outfit with hoop earrings, a dainty choker, and mirrored sunglasses. source Ari Perilstein/Stringer/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC.

Jenner channeled the festival vibe with a pair of suede gladiator sandals and a thick brown Gucci belt.

In May 2016, Jenner attended the Met Gala in New York City and wore a gown that had intricate cutouts against panels of white and blue fabric.

caption Her dress matched the gala’s theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.” source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

She finished off her outfit with delicate white sandals.

In November 2016, Jenner wore a high-low wrap dress to the Victoria’s Secret after-party in Paris, France.

caption She kept her makeup simple, opting for a smoky eye and a frosty pink lip. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

The model paired her silky midi dress with strappy white heels and two dainty chokers.

Jenner pulled off an unexpected shade of orange at a Golden Globes after-party held in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2017.

caption The model wore pointed-toe heels that perfectly matched her dress. source Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images

She balanced the statement-making satin gown with a simple top knot and delicate necklaces.

In May 2017, Jenner wore her most daring look yet to the Met Gala in New York City.

caption She complemented her outfit with a skillful contour and bright red lipstick. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her sheer black dress, which was by lingerie brand La Perla, featured a slit across the middle and an entirely open back.

Jenner stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in May 2017.

caption The gown’s long train made it a standout piece. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Her dramatic Giambattista Valli floral minidress featured a single puffed shoulder and a long, elegant train.

At another Cannes event in May 2017, Jenner went for a mixed look, pairing a statement one-shoulder top with cutoff shorts.

caption It was a risky fashion move given Cannes’ notoriously strict dress code. source Antony Jones/Stringer/Getty Images

She finished her outfit with black heels and a sparkly necklace.

Jenner stunned in a voluminous black dress at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2018.

caption Her gown made both a fashion and political statement. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The model wore black to show her support for the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes, which were held in Beverly Hills, California.

In March 2018, Jenner wore another black ensemble for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

caption The dress featured semi-sheer details on the sides of the skirt. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She went for a dramatic silhouette again, with voluminous sleeves adding a flair to an otherwise simple minidress.

In May 2018, Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in a white off-the-shoulder corset top with a pair of pants.

caption The pants featured a statement train on the bottom. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She wore a super long ponytail and statement earrings with the outfit.

In June 2018, Jenner wore another shoulder-baring outfit to the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

caption She paired the dress with simple gray heels. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She kept her accessories simple to let her textured high-low dress take all the attention.

She showed off her daring style in September 2018 at the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS event in New York City.

caption Kendall Jenner attends the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS event on September 7, 2018. source Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Not only did her boxy shirt have sleeves that extended past her hands, but her bell-bottom pants also extended into short trains on the floor.

Jenner then wore a slinky, sheer dress to the Fashion Awards in London on December 10, 2018.

caption Kendall Jenner attends the Fashion Awards in London on December 10, 2018. source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

The tan gown had long sleeves, shoulder pads, and a high slit. It was also completely sheer and backless, proving to be one of Jenner’s most daring looks to date.

To kick off 2019, Jenner put her own twist on the “no-pants” look.

caption Kendall Jenner poses at the Stuart Weitzman Spring Celebration on February 12, 2019. source Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images

On February 12, she attended the Stuart Weitzman Spring Celebration wearing a shiny orange blazer over sheer black tights. She completed the look with black leather gloves and orange pumps.

She showed her growing affinity for neon at a Tiffany & Co. flagship store launch in April 2019.

caption Kendall Jenner attends a Tiffany & Co. flagship store launch in Australia on April 4. source Don Arnold/Getty Images

She wore an off-the-shoulder minidress with ruffled sleeves and a neckline made from neon-pink feathers. Jenner also donned white pumps and a diamond necklace.

In June 2019, Jenner used a soda can as a fashion accessory.

caption Kendall Jenner leaves a New York bodega after seemingly purchasing a can of Coke. source Robert Kamau/Getty Images

While shopping at a bodega in New York City, Jenner was photographed drinking a can of Orange Vanilla Coke. The drink perfectly matched her dress, which was also orange.

While many people believed Jenner was secretly advertising the soda brand, a Coca-Cola representative previously told Insider that wasn’t the case.

“We saw her photos surface at the same time as the rest of her fans,” a Coca-Cola representative told Insider. “We are thrilled that she’s a fan of our brand and incredibly appreciative of the insta-love. There is nothing better than drinking an ice-cold Coke on a summer day, and it was nice to see that Kendall agrees.”

The model wore a glamorous look to the Emmy Awards in September 2019.

caption Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West attend the Emmys on September 22. source Fox/Getty Images

Her strapless floral gown, designed by Richard Quinn, featured a mermaid-style skirt. To add a bit of edge to her look, Jenner also wore a long-sleeved high-neck bodysuit made from latex underneath.