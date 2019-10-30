42 photos that show how Kendall Jenner’s style has changed over the years

- source
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
- Over the last 10 years, Kendall Jenner’s style has changed drastically.
- While she once donned youthful fashion during her appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she’s now one of the highest-paid models in the world.
- In the past, Jenner favored mini dresses, pointed pumps, and strapless outfits.
- Now, Jenner often wears voluminous gowns and sheer clothes.
In the last 10 years, Kendall Jenner has gone from a member of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” ensemble to the highest-paid model in the world and a star in her own right. Now 23 years old, Jenner has developed a fashion sense of her own.
The model has walked major runways, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, been the face of top brands like La Perla and Calvin Klein, and even been named the fashion icon of the decade.
From leggings and tunics to daring mesh dresses, here are 42 photos that show how Jenner’s style has changed as she’s risen through the ranks of the fashion industry.
In May 2008, Kendall Jenner wore a colorful outfit when she attended the KIIS-FM’s 2008 Wango Tango concert with her sister Kylie.
- Noel Vasquez/Stringer/Getty Images
The then 12-year-old wore a print tunic and neon pink leggings.
At 14, in July 2009, Jenner walked the red carpet for the ESPY Awards.
- Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images
She wore a white dress with metallic sandals.
In September 2009, she wore a black-and-white dress for a Selena Gomez and the Scene record release party in Hollywood, California.
- Toby Canham/Getty Images
Jenner styled the outfit with black ankle boots.
Jenner wore a blazer with a denim skirt in May 2010 at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango event in Los Angeles, California.
- Angela Weiss/Stringer/Getty Images
The 14-year-old paired wore white boots with the ensemble.
At an event in October 2010, Jenner wore a bow tie and oxford flats.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She wore a green wrap skirt for a pop of color.
In April 2011, then 15, Jenner wore a patterned dress to Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s Unbreakable fragrance launch in Los Angeles, California.
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Her iridescent leopard print dress had ’80s-inspired shoulder pads.
Later in April 2011, Jenner wore a blue dress to the premiere of “Prom” in Los Angeles, California.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She kept her accessories to a minimum.
Jenner wore a flowing white dress to the premiere of “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie,” held in Los Angeles, California, in August 2011.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star’s Grecian-like dress had a cape-like silhouette.
Jenner wore a white shift dress to the premiere of “The Vow” in Hollywood, California, in February 2012.
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The then 16-year-old swept her long hair into an updo.
Also in February 2012, Jenner attended the premiere of “Project X” in Hollywood, California, in a long-sleeved lavender dress.
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
She completed the ensemble with blush heels.
Jenner wore a gold dress at Fashion’s Night Out in Los Angeles, California, in September 2012.
- Brian To/Stringer/Getty Images For Beverly Center
The model and reality star wore the same bronze heels that she wore to the premiere of “The Vow” that same year.
In June 2013, Jenner wore a bright outfit to the grand opening of the Sugar Factory in New York City.
- Rob Kim/Stringer/Getty Images
She went for simple footwear in black heels.
Jenner made a style statement in a white dress with cutouts at the American Music Awards in November 2013.
- Jason Kempin/Getty Images
At 18, Jenner started introducing edgy elements into her outfits.
In February 2014, Jenner wore a sleek, sophisticated outfit to a dinner during Paris Fashion Week.
- Victor Boyko/Stringer/Getty Images for Motilo
To complete her chic outfit, Jenner paired a black leather pencil skirt with an oversized top and pointy, dark heels.
In May 2014, Jenner made her Met Gala debut wearing a champagne-colored Topshop gown.
- Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The satin dress had a mermaid silhouette and rounded neckline that showcased her Chopard jewelry.
Jenner put a spin on street style for a DuJour Magazine red carpet event in New York City in August 2014.
- Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images for DuJour Magazine
Jenner’s olive green joggers and mesh black tank gave off a laid-back athleisure vibe.
In December 2014, Jenner wore a sporty jumpsuit to the British Fashion Awards in London, UK.
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jenner offset her outfit with a sleek blowout and classic red lipstick.
In May 2015, Jenner wore a glistening green gown to the Met Gala in New York City.
- Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The model’s stunning Calvin Klein dress had dramatic, lace-up cutouts on each side.
Jenner glammed up her signature athleisure aesthetic when she wore a two-piece mesh ensemble to a screening at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May 2015.
- Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
She paired the billowing two-piece look with red lipstick and a casual bun.
Also in May 2015, Jenner wore a glamorous halter gown for amfAR’s 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, which was held in Cap d’Antibes, France.
- Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Jenner’s gown, a Calvin Klein Collection design, could be transformed into a party-ready minidress by pulling the tie at the waist, Vogue reported.
For a more low-key event in June 2015, Jenner transformed a regular Henley shirt into a crop top by tying the excess fabric in a knot just above her waist.
- Xaume Olleros/Stringer/Getty Images for Calvin Klein
Jenner paired the top with a mid-rise leather miniskirt and dainty black sandals.
Jenner paired a T-shirt dress with a leather jacket and over-the-knee boots for an event in Malibu, California, in August 2015.
- Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images for Haute Living
This outfit shows how edgy street style and casual beach aesthetics influenced her budding fashion sense.
In November 2015, Jenner wore an iridescent green gown with a thigh-high slit for her first post-Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show pink carpet appearance.
- Grant Lamos IV/Stringer/Getty Images
The model paired her dress with a half-up hairdo, strappy sandals, and pink lipstick.
Jenner struck a pose in a backless dress at the American Music Awards in November 2015, which were held in Los Angeles, California.
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The only pop of color came from the red heels on her caged sandals.
Jenner wore a chic monochromatic outfit at the Calvin Klein New York Fashion Week show in February 2016.
- Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jenner kept it simple in a pair of tailored white trousers and a fitted white tank top.
In April 2016, she attended Coachella in shorts and a tank top.
- Ari Perilstein/Stringer/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC.
Jenner channeled the festival vibe with a pair of suede gladiator sandals and a thick brown Gucci belt.
In May 2016, Jenner attended the Met Gala in New York City and wore a gown that had intricate cutouts against panels of white and blue fabric.
- Larry Busacca/Getty Images
She finished off her outfit with delicate white sandals.
In November 2016, Jenner wore a high-low wrap dress to the Victoria’s Secret after-party in Paris, France.
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret
The model paired her silky midi dress with strappy white heels and two dainty chokers.
Jenner pulled off an unexpected shade of orange at a Golden Globes after-party held in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2017.
- Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images
She balanced the statement-making satin gown with a simple top knot and delicate necklaces.
In May 2017, Jenner wore her most daring look yet to the Met Gala in New York City.
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Her sheer black dress, which was by lingerie brand La Perla, featured a slit across the middle and an entirely open back.
Jenner stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in May 2017.
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Her dramatic Giambattista Valli floral minidress featured a single puffed shoulder and a long, elegant train.
At another Cannes event in May 2017, Jenner went for a mixed look, pairing a statement one-shoulder top with cutoff shorts.
- Antony Jones/Stringer/Getty Images
She finished her outfit with black heels and a sparkly necklace.
Jenner stunned in a voluminous black dress at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2018.
- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The model wore black to show her support for the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes, which were held in Beverly Hills, California.
In March 2018, Jenner wore another black ensemble for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
She went for a dramatic silhouette again, with voluminous sleeves adding a flair to an otherwise simple minidress.
In May 2018, Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in a white off-the-shoulder corset top with a pair of pants.
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
She wore a super long ponytail and statement earrings with the outfit.
In June 2018, Jenner wore another shoulder-baring outfit to the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
She kept her accessories simple to let her textured high-low dress take all the attention.
She showed off her daring style in September 2018 at the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS event in New York City.
- Michael Stewart/Getty Images
Not only did her boxy shirt have sleeves that extended past her hands, but her bell-bottom pants also extended into short trains on the floor.
Jenner then wore a slinky, sheer dress to the Fashion Awards in London on December 10, 2018.
- Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
The tan gown had long sleeves, shoulder pads, and a high slit. It was also completely sheer and backless, proving to be one of Jenner’s most daring looks to date.
To kick off 2019, Jenner put her own twist on the “no-pants” look.
- Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images
On February 12, she attended the Stuart Weitzman Spring Celebration wearing a shiny orange blazer over sheer black tights. She completed the look with black leather gloves and orange pumps.
She showed her growing affinity for neon at a Tiffany & Co. flagship store launch in April 2019.
- Don Arnold/Getty Images
She wore an off-the-shoulder minidress with ruffled sleeves and a neckline made from neon-pink feathers. Jenner also donned white pumps and a diamond necklace.
In June 2019, Jenner used a soda can as a fashion accessory.
- Robert Kamau/Getty Images
While shopping at a bodega in New York City, Jenner was photographed drinking a can of Orange Vanilla Coke. The drink perfectly matched her dress, which was also orange.
While many people believed Jenner was secretly advertising the soda brand, a Coca-Cola representative previously told Insider that wasn’t the case.
“We saw her photos surface at the same time as the rest of her fans,” a Coca-Cola representative told Insider. “We are thrilled that she’s a fan of our brand and incredibly appreciative of the insta-love. There is nothing better than drinking an ice-cold Coke on a summer day, and it was nice to see that Kendall agrees.”
The model wore a glamorous look to the Emmy Awards in September 2019.
- Fox/Getty Images
Her strapless floral gown, designed by Richard Quinn, featured a mermaid-style skirt. To add a bit of edge to her look, Jenner also wore a long-sleeved high-neck bodysuit made from latex underneath.
