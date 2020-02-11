Kendall Jenner just brought the 2000s back by wearing the visible thong trend

caption Kendall Jenner wore an I.AM.GIA outfit designed with a visible thong out to dinner in New York City on Monday. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner was photographed in New York City on Monday wearing a head-to-toe pink outfit that was designed to look like it had a visible thong.

The model wore a $50 I.AM.GIA Violet top, the matching $75 Violet pant, $165 Emili Cara earrings, and $895 Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished slingback pumps.

Jenner isn’t the first in her family to embrace the trend; Kim Kardashian West showed off her black Gucci thong on Instagram in 2018.

The fashion industry is seeing a resurgence of trends that were big in the early 2000s like tiny handbags, chunky jewelry, cropped cardigans, and visible thongs.

Kendall Jenner is the latest celebrity to don the latter while out and about in New York City on Monday. The model wore a head-to-toe pink outfit that was designed to look like it has a thong showing.

caption Jenner’s outfit was packed with details. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Jenner was pictured wearing a $50 I.AM.GIA Violet top, the matching $75 Violet pant, $165 Emili Cara earrings, and $895 Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished PVC slingback pumps. Everything except the shoes were available at the time of writing.

The model’s outfit was packed with details, as the top’s plunging neckline and strappy elastic wrap were designed to match the thong-like waist straps on the slim-fit pants. Jenner accessorized with silver jewelry to complement the metallic hoop details.

Jenner isn’t the first famous face to embrace this trend, with a number of celebrities wearing the look over the last few years

In 2019, Jennifer Lopez was pictured wearing exposed-thong pants by Natasha Zinko while filming a music video with DJ Khaled in Miami.

The high-strung thong trend started popping up on the runway again in 2017, according to Vogue. Versace had Bella Hadid walk in the Spring 2020 men’s show in 2019 wearing a pair of low-rise bedazzled black pants that showed the matching thong. The thong featured gold Medusa medallions on each side.

caption Bella Hadid walked the Versace Men’s Spring 2020 fashion show in a pant designed with a visible thong. source Splash News

Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) also wore the trend at the 2019 Met Gala in a bubblegum-pink Alexander Wang dress.

caption Hailey Bieber wore a visible thong to the 2019 Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, also posted a picture on Instagram in 2018 wearing a black vintage Gucci thong with a yellow two-piece set. Her back is turned to the camera in the photo.