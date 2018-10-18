Kendall Jenner slammed TMZ for publishing the ‘exact location’ of her house: ‘You’re putting my life in danger’

caption Kendall Jenner splits her time between homes in California and New York. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

TMZ recently reported that a “stalker” was apprehended on the front porch of Kendall Jenner’s home in Beverly Hills.

The site also published photos of Jenner’s house and the “mountainside in the back of the complex,” which the man allegedly scaled in order to get into her backyard.

Jenner slammed TMZ on Twitter for releasing “the exact location to where I live.”

“You’re putting my life in danger,” she wrote. “Your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz [sic] of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

The infamous gossip site reported on Thursday that a “scary stalker” was apprehended on the front porch of Jenner’s home in Beverly Hills. The man was apparently arrested early last month for breaking into Jenner’s gated community – and pled guilty – but managed to “scale the mountainside in the back of the complex, where there is apparently no security.”

TMZ founder Harvey Levin broke down the incident in a video for “TMZ Newsroom Today,” which showed photos of Jenner’s home, as well as the aforementioned mountainside.

“And how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is?” Jenner wrote in response to the video on Twitter. “Cuz [sic] you release not only photos but my location. It is so beyond unsafe. Is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get???”

and how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get??? …. https://t.co/Y1oglJsHck — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 18, 2018

“I understand what I’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where I live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger,” she continued in an additional tweet.

“Your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz [sic] of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

i understand what i’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/Y1oglJsHck — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 18, 2018

TMZ previously published images of Jenner’s home when she purchased the property in 2017. The website also made a point to note the poor security; the house formerly belonged to Charlie Sheen, whose car was stolen out of the driveway.

Jenner moved into the Beverly Hills gated community after her pad in West Hollywood was the site of multiple incidents, including a burglary and a “crazed fan” who followed her up the driveway.

A representative for TMZ didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

