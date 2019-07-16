Kendall Jenner claps back at a meme that tried to turn her dating history into an NBA starting 5

Kendall Jenner roasted a Twitter user who attempted to turn her dating history into an NBA starting lineup.

Jenner clarified that she had dated just two of the five players listed – Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

The response comes a week after Simmons’ sister appeared to call out Jenner as having a habit of dating NBA players.

Kendall Jenner dropped the hammer on a Twitter user who attempted to turn her dating history into an NBA starting lineup.

Jenner’s roast came in response to a meme that showed images of D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, and Blake Griffin, calling the five players “a playoff team.”

“2 out fo 5 accurate, thanks,” Jenner tweeted.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

While she didn’t specifically identify which two players she was referring to, Jenner has been romantically linked to both Griffin and Simmons in the past two years.

With regard to Russell and Kuzma, Jenner’s relationship has usually been chalked up to “just friends.”

Jenner’s decision to clarify the matter comes just a week after Simmons’ sister appeared to call her out for her habit of dating NBA players.

I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE! — Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 10, 2019

Jenner’s dating life has been fodder for gossip columns for some time, but in this case, she decided to set the record straight for herself.

