People are criticizing Kendall Jenner for spending around 10 seconds on washing her face in a new video

Kendall Jenner is facing backlash for her latest sponsored post with Proactiv on Twitter.

In the video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, she washes her face for around 10 seconds before rinsing the product off.

Twitter users were quick to call Jenner out for her speedy washing, and questioned why she left the water running.

Dermatologists have different views on the optimal face-washing length, with recommendations ranging from 20 seconds to a full minute.

Kylie Jenner previously caused controversy with her speedy face-washing tutorial, and now Kendall Jenner is facing similar backlash for her new sponsored post with Proactiv.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, Jenner demonstrates her “daily face wash routine” at her bathroom sink. The post appears to have been made as part of her partnership with Proactiv.

Though celebrity skin-care routine videos are nothing new, Twitter users couldn’t help but focus on how quickly Kendall washed her face. In the video, she appears to use the cleanser for around 10 seconds before rinsing it off.

Many users questioned why she washed her face so quickly, and if she was allowing enough time for the product to be effective.

who washes their face that quick tho? whats it cleaning — Maggen (@MaggenMarie_) June 12, 2019

It was really that fast… she not letting the product soak in her skin. It’s not really helping her if her does that fast. — UnknownZ (@UnknownBKZ) June 12, 2019

What’s up with you and your sister Kylie only washing your face for 5 seconds in these stupid ads. That’s not enough time — rhi (@rhiole) June 13, 2019

Wtf! Why would you wash ur face for like 10 sec only.. it’s useless and it’s wrong ???? — ع♊️ (@bdullla666) June 12, 2019

She look like she rushing through that to get it off her face ASAP — Rachel (@TTRach3L) June 12, 2019

Others took issue with the fact that Kendall left the water running while washing her face.

Love you sis but turn the tap off while you put all that time into massaging your face with Proactive, we have some serious environmental issues happening. ????????‍♀️???? — Paridhi (@pari_iglesias) June 12, 2019

It gives me so much anxiety when she didn’t turn the water off???????????? — tabby???? (@sabahh121) June 12, 2019

ugh I am cringing. Please don't keep the water running when you are scrubbing your face! Pls save water Kendall — karu9ah (@karu9ah) June 12, 2019

Cringing at the water wastage — little lady like me (@1_xspw) June 12, 2019

Please close the water while not using it. Every drop counts. — Maite Amuchástegui (@MaiAmuchastegui) June 12, 2019

According to dermatologists, the ideal length of time for face washing seems to be anywhere between 20 to 60 seconds.

Sonam Yadav, a dermatologist in New Delhi, previously told INSIDER that skin-care products could be ineffective if rinsed away too quickly.

“Especially do allow 30 to 60 seconds before washing off to allow the medicated product to work,” she told us.

According to Well + Good, dermatologist Libby Rhee recommends washing your face for between 20 to 30 seconds. Dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra recommended a full 60 seconds during an appearance on the talk show “The Doctors.” Though every dermatologist has differing thoughts on the matter, it’s safe to say that Kendall’s tutorial was about half of the average recommended time.

Kylie also recently raised a lot of questions about face-washing protocol when she uploaded a similar tutorial for Kylie Skin in May. Kylie used her cleanser for an even shorter six seconds, and also drew backlash for seemingly not removing her makeup beforehand.

morning and night ???? pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

Representatives for Proactiv and Kendall Jenner did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.