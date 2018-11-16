Kendall Jenner wore a yellow minidress with ‘naked’ heels that look almost invisible

By
Daniel Boan, Insider
-
Kendall Jenner took on the naked heels trend.

  • Kendall Jenner wore a yellow Dundas dress with a pair of clear acrylic heels by Yeezy.
  • The see-through heels look almost invisible at certain angles.
  • It’s the latest example of the recent naked heels trend that celebrities have become obsessed with.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are among the most popular wearers of the naked dress trend, and now Kendall Jenner is adapting the trend for her shoes as well.

Jenner stepped out for a CHAOS Magazine event in London on Thursday wearing a yellow, long-sleeved minidress by Dundas. The dress featured an asymmetrical draped design and a snakeskin print.

Kendall Jenner opted for a dress by Dundas.

She paired the marigold dress with clear acrylic heels by Yeezy, which basically stole the show for appearing almost invisible at certain angles.

She also accessorized with a few barrettes in her hair for a classic, throwback touch.

Her clear heels looked invisible at certain angles.

Jenner’s shoes are the latest example of the clear, naked heels trend that’s taking over Instagram and red carpets.

She’s not the only Kardashian-Jenner to wear the style.

Kim Kardashian wore a pair of clear heels in February.

Kim Kardashian has been spotted in see-through footwear before, and Kourtney Kardashian even put a neon spin on the trend back in August.

Kourtney Kardashian put a neon twist on the trend.

Kylie Jenner took on the trend when she paired some clear closed-toe heels with an athleisure ensemble back in June.

Kylie has also worn clear heels.

Khloe Kardashian proved the trend is also suitable for the red carpet when she wore them to an NBCUniversal event in May 2017.

Khloe wore hers on the red carpet.

