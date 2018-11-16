Kendall Jenner wore a yellow minidress with ‘naked’ heels that look almost invisible

caption Kendall Jenner took on the naked heels trend. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner wore a yellow Dundas dress with a pair of clear acrylic heels by Yeezy.

The see-through heels look almost invisible at certain angles.

It’s the latest example of the recent naked heels trend that celebrities have become obsessed with.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are among the most popular wearers of the naked dress trend, and now Kendall Jenner is adapting the trend for her shoes as well.

Jenner stepped out for a CHAOS Magazine event in London on Thursday wearing a yellow, long-sleeved minidress by Dundas. The dress featured an asymmetrical draped design and a snakeskin print.

caption Kendall Jenner opted for a dress by Dundas. source Splash News

She paired the marigold dress with clear acrylic heels by Yeezy, which basically stole the show for appearing almost invisible at certain angles.

She also accessorized with a few barrettes in her hair for a classic, throwback touch.

caption Her clear heels looked invisible at certain angles. source Splash News

Jenner’s shoes are the latest example of the clear, naked heels trend that’s taking over Instagram and red carpets.

She’s not the only Kardashian-Jenner to wear the style.

caption Kim Kardashian wore a pair of clear heels in February. source Splash News

Kim Kardashian has been spotted in see-through footwear before, and Kourtney Kardashian even put a neon spin on the trend back in August.

caption Kourtney Kardashian put a neon twist on the trend. source Splash News

Kylie Jenner took on the trend when she paired some clear closed-toe heels with an athleisure ensemble back in June.

caption Kylie has also worn clear heels. source Splash News

Khloe Kardashian proved the trend is also suitable for the red carpet when she wore them to an NBCUniversal event in May 2017.

caption Khloe wore hers on the red carpet. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

