Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins says Steve Kerr is hypocritical for his ‘bad for the league’ criticism of Anthony Davis

Conversations around the NBA in recent weeks have surrounded the topic of trade requests.

Anthony Davis requested a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans in January and was traded in June for three players and three first-round draft picks.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the Anthony Davis trade “bad for the league” and a “real problem that the league has to address” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Warriors Insider Podcast.”

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins tweeted his frustrations about the criticism and appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” where he called the comments “hypocritical.”

The topic of conversation around the NBA has revolved around trade requests in recent weeks and it’s resulted in polarizing views across the league.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was the most recent to be vocal about it on Wednesday’s episode of The Warriors Insider Podcast. Kerr said he takes issue with players who do not honor their contract, particularly situations like that of Anthony Davis.

Davis signed a five-year, $145 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015. He had one season remaining on his contract when he requested a trade in January. He was eventually traded in June to the Los Angeles Lakers for three players and three first-round draft picks.

Kerr called the situation a “real problem that the league has to address.”

“To me when you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your playing to that team,” Kerr told host Monte Poole. “The Davis stuff was really kind of groundbreaking, I think, and hopefully not a trend because it’s bad for the league.”

Some have disagreed with Kerr’s criticism, including former NBA player Kendrick Perkins who took to Twitter to share his frustrations with Kerr’s comments.

Steve Kerr got his got damn nerves to talk about anything that’s going on with any other organization, as if he just didn’t have Kevin Durant join a 73-9 team! BTW @SteveKerr Mark Jackson built that dynasty in GS!!! The Nerve of him! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 24, 2019

I wonder why @SteveKerr didn’t say anything about Paul George forcing his way outta of OKC? I know why because Alvin Gentry is his close friend! Hidden Agendas!!! SMH — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 24, 2019

AD had just as much as of obligation as the team, the team traded every 1st round pick they had , surrounded him with mediocre talent consistently, but you rather him be stuck there. He actually did them a favor and allowed the team to hit the reset button and retain assets! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 24, 2019

Houston traded Chris Paul after they said they wasn’t, I don’t see sympathy for him. AD just got in front of it, so Kudos to him! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 24, 2019

Perkins then appeared on Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take” and called out Kerr’s comments for being ‘hypocritical.’

“When an organization is done with a player, they trade the player,” Perkins said. “The teams have a commitment to the player the same way the player has a commitment to the team.”

Perkins used Chris Paul’s trade from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder as an example that things “work both ways.”

The Rockets originally said that Paul was not available in trades. When Russell Westbrook became available and tensions were reported to be “unsalvageable” between Paul and teammate James Harden, Paul was traded in the deal.

Read more: Chris Paul and James Harden’s relationship is reportedly ‘unsalvageable’ as Paul asked the team for a trade while Harden issued a ‘him or me’ edict

“Nobody had sympathy for Chris Paul,” Perkins said. “Nobody has sympathy for the players when they get traded.”

Perkins said he doesn’t see a problem with Davis asking for a trade after spending seven years of his career with the Pelicans because of the team’s lack of direction.

The phenomenon of players forcing a trade is not a new tactic. NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the topic at his Summer League press conference in Las Vegas on July 9.

“Trade demands are disheartening,” Silver said. “They’re disheartening to the team. They’re disheartening to the community and don’t serve the player well. The players care about their reputations just as much. And so that’s an issue that needs to be addressed.”