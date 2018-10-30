The royal family shared a photo taken by Meghan Markle, and it shows she’s following in Kate Middleton’s footsteps

caption Meghan Markle returned to social media. source Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle made her return to social media on Saturday.

The Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts shared an image the duchess took of Prince Harry on stage during the Invictus Games closing ceremony.

Kate Middleton is also known for her royal photography skills.

When Meghan Markle became an official working royal, she had to wave goodbye to some aspects of her life. Not only did she shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig, but she also got rid of her personal social media accounts.

However, the duchess made her grand return to social media on Saturday when the Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a photo of Prince Harry onstage during the Invictus Games closing ceremony that Markle snapped herself.

This tweet marks Markle’s debut as a royal photographer, which is a hobby her sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also become known for. Middleton often takes her children’s official birthday portraits, and she was also named an honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society.

Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson previously told INSIDER that he relates to Middleton’s passion for photography, especially when it comes to family.

“We’ve certainly seen some lovely photos from the Duchess of Cambridge over the years,” he told INSIDER. “As someone who loves photographing his family, I really understand the passion that she has for capturing images of those around her.”

caption Kate Middleton is known for her photography skills. source Pool/Getty Images

It looks like Markle also shares in that passion, and time will tell if we see more of her photography skills pop up on the royal family’s social media.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.