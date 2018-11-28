A Kent State recruit is the first player with autism to earn a scholarship for a Division 1 NCAA team sport

caption Kalin Bennett source Courtesy of Sonja Bennett

Kalin Bennett, 18, will play Division 1 basketball at Kent State University next year.

He is the first player with autism to earn a scholarship for a Division 1 NCAA team sport.

The 6’10”, 300-pound center hopes to inspire others on and off the court.

A Kent State basketball recruit will become the first player with autism to earn a scholarship for a Division 1 NCAA team sport when he joins the team next year.

Kalin Bennett, an 18-year-old from Little Rock, Arkansas, was recruited by several schools, but chose Kent State University not only for its basketball team but for its dedication to autism awareness, his mother, Sonja Bennett, told INSIDER.

Bennett, a 6’10”, 300-pound center, signed a letter of intent to join Kent State’s team earlier this month, according to Cleveland.com.

Now Bennett, who is attending a gap year program at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, wants to use his platform to inspire others.

“It feels good to be able to make history like this,” Bennett told INSIDER. “It feels good to hear stories about other people struggling with autism looking up to me.”

He hopes that his rebound talents, positive attitude and ability to be a team player will help Kent State succeed next season.

“They someone who can hoop – and I can hoop,” he said.

Doctors didn't know if Bennett would ever speak or walk

As a child, doctors that Bennett would remain nonverbal throughout his life, and early diagnosis suggested he may never walk.

But Bennett prevailed, and through hard work and therapy he overcame his struggles to become the basketball player he is today.

His coach at Link Year, Adam Donyes, said Bennett is the glue that holds his team together.

“He’s one of the most positive young men I’ve ever met,” Donyes said. “When you know the entire background story of Kalin and everything he’s overcome, I can’t see how it doesn’t motivate more kids to try harder and believe in themselves.”

Donyes said Bennett will need to push himself to learn new concepts to succeed at Kent State.

“He might not get it as quick as everybody else, but he’ll get it, and once he does it’s locked in,” he said.

And during a recruiting visit to Kent in September, he wowed coaches and school officials.

“He is really a phenomenal human being,'” Gina Campana, Kent State’s assistant director of the Autism Initiative for Research, Education and Outreach, told Cleveland.com. “A light emanates from this young man. We’re going to be lucky to get him at Kent State.”

While Bennett will be the first basketball player with autism in the NCAA on a scholarship, he will not be the first athlete with autism to compete at the college level. Anthony Ianni walked on to Michigan State University’s basketball team in 2009.

Ianni played just 49 minutes in three seasons, but Kent State recruited Bennett with more action in mind.

“I didn’t recruit him for the story,” Kent State’s men’s basketball coach Rob Senderoff told WVXU. “I recruited him because I believe in him as a basketball player, and I believe he can help our program. I think his best basketball is ahead of him.”

Bennett’s mother’s moving to Kent with him for support

caption Kalin Bennett, with his mother, Sonja Bennett source Courtesy of Sonja Bennett

Sonja Bennett said she is now looking for a safe place to live in Kent, Ohio, where she will move to be with her son when he starts school.

Coach Donyes said that it might take time for Bennett to adjust to being in a new city with a new team, but he’ll need to find a community group to support him.

“It will be a little adjustment period, but once he plays he’s going to do great,” he said.

After college, Bennett hopes to play professional basketball, continue to raise autism awareness, and one day launch his own charity.

“I want to be able to make a place where [autistic] kids can just come by, have fun, don’t feel no fear being around other people,” he told Bleacher Report. “Be able to express themselves, be able to be who they are without worrying about what people think about them, or how they process stuff.”