Kentucky Derby 2018: Post positions and odds for the first race of the Triple Crown

caption The Kentucky Derby kicks off the Triple Crown this Saturday with 20 horses competing for the right to be crowned champion at Churchill Downs. Will we see our first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah in 2015? source Rob Carr/Getty Images

The race for the Triple Crown begins Saturday with the running of the Kentucky Derby.

Post positions and the morning line were set on Tuesday, setting the field for the “Run for the Roses.”

Favorite Justify drew a reasonably decent spot, racing out of post position seven and entering the race at 3/1 odds.

The race for the Triple Crown begins this Saturday at Churchill Downs with the running of the Kentucky Derby.

20 horses will take to the track in the “Run for the Roses,” with the winner taking home well over a million dollars in addition to their prize of potential immortality should they go on to win the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness to complete the Triple Crown.

On Tuesday, post positions for the race were drawn. Last year, Always Dreaming won out of post five, and horses closer to the rail have performed better historically than those forced to start from the outside, but winners have come from all across the track.

Below you’ll find the post position and odds for every horse in the 2018 Kentucky Derby. Odds were set by Mike Battaglia, who has established the morning line for the Kentucky Derby since 1975 and will change as bets begin to come in on the field.