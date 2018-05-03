Kentucky Derby 2018: Everything you need to know about the 20 horses racing in the ‘Run for the Roses’

caption The 2018 Kentucky Derby will bring 20 horses to Churchill Downs to compete in the “Run for the Roses” — here’s everything you need to know before the starting gun blasts on Saturday. source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 2018 Kentucky Derby field is set.

On Saturday, 20 horses will step into the gates at Churchill Downs, with one ultimately winning the “Run for the Roses” and making the first step towards Triple Crown immortality.

After the official draw determined the post positions for the 20 horses in the field this year, the morning line was set, and bettors began to consider where they’d put their money down before the starting gun sounds on Saturday.

It’s an incredibly talented field this year, with reasons to both doubt some of the favorites and love some of the underdogs. Justify is the current favorite at 3/1, but will have to overcome over 100 years of history if he is to win at Churchill Downs, while a few horses with longer odds have gone their entire careers having never missed the money in a race.

Take a look below as we go post by post to give you the rundown on every horse racing this weekend at the Kentucky Derby.

1. Firenze Fire (50/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Jason Servis/Paco Lopez

Career wins:4

Recent result: 4th at Wood Memorial Stakes

One thing to know: Having the inside track is good once the race is underway, but horses have struggled in recent years coming out against the rail at Churchill Downs – the last horse to win from pole position was Ferdinand in 1986.

2. Free Drop Billy (30/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Dale L. Romans/Robby Albarado

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 3rd at Blue Grass Stakes

One thing to know: Earlier this week it was announced that Free Drop Billy would be heading to Spendthrift Farm to stud once his racing career is over. He may still be racing in this year’s Derby, but I’m not one to bet on a horse whose eyes are already on retirement.

3. Promises Fulfilled (30/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Dale L. Romans/Corey J. Lanerie

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 9th at Florida Derby

One thing to know: Fast out of the gate and with a sound path to the inside, Promises Fulfilled is a good bet to be leading out of the first turn. That said, we don’t bet on which horse is leading into the first turn, and endurance is just important as your burst when looking to pick a Derby winner.

4. Flameaway (30/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Mark E. Casse/Jose Lezcano

Career wins: 5

Recent result: 2nd at Blue Grass Stakes

One thing to know: Flameaway in the winningest horse in the field with five career victories, and he hasn’t finished worse than second in the four races he’s run in so far in 2018. He’ll be an interesting add into trifecta bets for those looking for a solid payout.

5. Audible (8/1)

source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Todd A. Pletcher/Javier Castellano

Career wins: 4

Recent result: 1st at Florida Derby

One thing to know: Audible has won four of the five races in his career, including four straight since his first time out on the track. In a field full of talent, and racing out of the five post which has produced five Derby winners in the past 21 years, he’ll be a popular bet on Saturday.

6. Good Magic (12/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Chad C. Brown/Jose L. Ortiz

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 1st at Blue Grass Stakes

One thing to know: Another good pick for your potential trifectas, Good Magic has never finished out of the money in his five career races, and is coming off of a win at the Blue Grass Stakes.

7. Justify (3/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Bob Baffert/Mike E. Smith

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 1st at Santa Anita Derby

One thing to know: Justify is the favorite coming into the race, having won every race of his young career. That said, he enters the Kentucky Derby with the “Curse of Apollo,” as no horse has won the “Run for the Roses” without racing as a two-year-old since Apollo did it in 1882. Could Justify finally be the one to break the spell?

8. Lone Sailor (50/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Thomas A. Amoss/James Graham

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 2nd at Louisiana Derby Stakes

One thing to know: Lone Sailor has speed, but there’s a reason he’s a longshot for the Kentucky Derby – he hasn’t won in five races and finished outside the money in two of them.

9. Hofburg (20/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: William I. Mott/Irad Ortiz Jr.

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 2nd at Florida Derby

One thing to know: With only three races under his belt, Hofburg has less experience than most horses entering the Kentucky Derby, and lacks the dominance that Justify has shown in his few races. He could contend on Saturday, but he’ll have to have the best race of his life.

10. My Boy Jack (30/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: J. Keith Desormeaux/Kent J. Desormeaux

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 1st at Lexington Stakes

One thing to know: My Boy Jack enters the Kentucky Derby with more experience than any other horse in the field, but that experience comes with a price, as he’s also had quite a busy schedule leading up to this weekend. It might be tough for him to summon the strength to hold off a late charge should he be leading in the home stretch.

11. Bolt d’Oro (8/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Mick Ruis/Victor Espinoza

Career wins: 4

Recent result: 2nd at Santa Anita Derby

One thing to know: Bolt d’Oro is one of the strongest horses in the field, and his odds are relatively low with good reason. That said, he trailed Justify during the entirety of the Santa Anita Derby, making a late charge but failing to catch the favorite. Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza will look to find a new strategy to take down Justify in the rematch.

12. Enticed (30/1)

Trainer/Jockey: Kiaran P. McLaughlin/Junior Alvarado

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 2nd at Wood Memorial

One thing to know: Having already raced in New York, Kentucky, and Florida, Enticed enters the race as a well-traveled horse. He’s never finished lower than fourth in six career races.

13. Bravazo (50/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: D. Wayne Lukas/Luis Contreras

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 8th at Louisiana Derby Stakes

One thing to know: Bravazo has won races before, but after finishing in eighth his last time out on the track, he’s far from the form you’d want to see in a Derby contender.

14. Mendelssohn (5/1)

Trainer/Jockey: A.P. O’Brien/Ryan Moore

Career wins: 4

Recent result: 1st at UAE Derby

One thing to know: Mendelssohn has the second best odds in the field and with good reason – he won the UAE Derby by an astonishing 17 lengths. But be weary before putting your money down, as horses coming off a win at the UAE Derby have performed poorly at Churchill Downs in the recent past.

15. Instilled Regard (50/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Jerry Hollendorfer/Drayden Van Dyke

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 4th at Santa Anita Derby

One thing to know: Instilled Regard is a longshot to win the Kentucky Derby, but he might be worth a flyer on your trifecta ticket – trainer Jerry Hollendorfer made some bettors a lot of money when his horse Battle of Midway came in third at last year’s Derby with 40/1 odds.

16. Magnum Moon (6/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Todd A. Pletcher/Luis Saez

Career wins: 4

Recent result: 1st at Arkansas Derby

One thing to know: Like Justify, Magnum Moon comes into the Kentucky Derby undefeated. Also like Justify, Magnum Moon will have to break the “Curse of Apollo” if he is to win on Saturday.

17. Solomini (30/1)

source Harry How/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Bob Baffert/Flavien Prat

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 3rd at Arkansas Derby

One thing to know: Solomini is another horse to consider for your trifecta bets – he’s never finished out of the money in six career races.

18. Vino Rosso (12/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Todd A. Pletcher/John. R. Velazquez

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 1st at Wood Memorial Stakes

One thing to know: John. R. Velazquez rode Always Dreaming to Kentucky Derby glory last year, and finds himself with another contender this year in Vino Rosso. He’ll have his work cut out for him if he’s going to repeat though – only one horse in the history of the Kentucky Derby has won out of the No. 18 post.

19. Noble Indy (30/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Todd A. Pletcher/Florent Geroux

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 1st at Louisiana Derby Stakes

One thing to know: While some horses bring concern of having raced too much in recent days, Noble Indy might have taken a bit too much time off – it’s six weeks since his last time on the track.

20. Combatant (50/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/Jockey: Steven M. Asmussen/Ricardo Santana Jr.

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 4th at Arkansas Derby

One thing to know: Combatant has never finished worse than fourth in seven career starts, but will be quite a longshot coming out of the furthest gate in the field.

