Kentucky Derby 2019: Post positions and odds for the first race of the Triple Crown

- source
- Andy Lyons/Getty Images
- The race for the Triple Crown begins Saturday with the running of the Kentucky Derby.
- Post positions and the morning line were set on Tuesday, finalizing the field for the “Run for the Roses.”
- After Justify dominated his way to a Triple Crown win in 2018, numerous horses look like potential contenders to chase the feat this year.
Twenty horses will take to the track in the “Run for the Roses,” with the winner taking home well over $1 million as well as the potential for immortality should they go on to win the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness to complete the Triple Crown.
Read more: Kentucky Derby 2019: A beginner’s guide to betting the biggest horse race of the year
On Tuesday, post positions for the race were drawn. Last year, Justify won the Derby out of post seven.
Horses closer to the rail have performed better historically than those forced to start from the outside, but winners have come from all across the track.
Below you’ll find the post position and morning odds for every horse in the 2018 Kentucky Derby. Odds were set by Mike Battaglia, who has established the morning line odds for the Kentucky Derby since 1975 and will change as bets begin to come in on the field.
- War of Will (20/1)
- Tax (20/1)
- By My Standards (20/1)
- Gray Magician (50/1)
- Improbable (6/1)
- Vekoma (20/1)
- Maximum Security (10/1)
- Tacitus (10/1)
- Plus Que Parfait (30/1)
- Cutting Humor (30/1)
- Haikal (30/1)
- Omaha Beach (4/1)
- Code of Honor (15/1)
- Win Win Win (15/1)
- Master Fencer (50/1)
- Game Winner (5/1)
- Roadster (6/1)
- Long Range Toddy (30/1)
- Spinoff (30/1)
- Country House (30/1)
- Read more from Tyler Lauletta:
-
Rob Gronkowski did a Rob Gronkowski thing when he used the Lombardi trophy as a baseball bat and left a huge dent
The person who won $1.19 million by betting $85,000 on Tigers Woods to win the Masters had never bet on sports on before
A dog named Cactus wandered off from his home and decided to run an ultramarathon through the desert
I’m a Philly native who tried 4 of the city’s best cheesesteaks in one day – here’s the verdict