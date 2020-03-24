‘Listen up, dips–ts’: A Kentucky mayor gave a strong warning to citizens on Facebook that coronavirus is a ‘big f—ing deal’

caption Churchill Downs sits mostly empty following the announcement that the 146th Kentucky Derby will be postponed until September 5th due to the Coronavirus source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rise in Kentucky, one mayor didn’t hold back in his warnings for citizens to take the pandemic seriously in an expletive-laden Facebook post.

On Monday, Gabe Brown, the mayor of Walton, Kentucky, posted a strongly-worded message in the Boone County Neighborhood Group on Facebook.

“Listen up dip–ts and sensible people,” Brown’s post began. “I might not have the best bedside [manner]. I might not put you at ease like the Governor does, but I don’t care. You need to realize that this is a serious ordeal. In fact, it’s a big f–cking deal. Stay at home.”

There are currently 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, including four deaths as of Tuesday afternoon. Kentucky’s junior Senator, Sen. Rand Paul, has also tested positive for the disease and is currently in self-quarantine. Nationwide, there are almost 51,000 confirmed cases and 653 deaths from the disease.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Brown, who has served as Walton’s mayor since 2018, has also drawn attention for his unique leadership style and eye-catching antics, which have included being tased by police for charity.

Brown also wrote that he has multiple conference calls a day on COVID-19 response and prays “every night that the State, County and region that I love with all of my heart will stop doing nonsensical things.”

“Treat this seriously. If you don’t, then screw you (f#ck you is what I want to say, but I can’t),” he wrote.

As Brown alluded to at the beginning of his message, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has received bipartisan praise for his fast action and firm, level-headed leadership during the crisis. In a Tuesday press conference, Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close.

But Brown took a more blunt approach in his message, writing, “Be responsible. If you don’t, screw you.”

Brown isn’t the only mayor to gain widespread attention for his strongly-worded and profane warnings.

Earlier this week, video compilations of similarly fed-up mayors in Italy yelling at their citizens to go back inside and threatening to send police officers armed with flamethrowers to parties gained millions of views on Twitter.