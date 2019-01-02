Police in Kentucky joked that they are ‘mourning’ the loss of a Krispy Kreme truck that caught fire, and the pictures are hilarious

caption Burnt to a crisp. source lexkypolice/Twitter

On Monday, A Krispy Kreme doughnut truck caught fire in Kentucky.

Local police joked on Twitter that they were mourning the loss of the glazed doughnuts.

Authorities around the world offered their support online, also joking.

No one was hurt and it’s unclear what caused the fire.

No doughnuts were lost in the fire.

On Monday, A Krispy Kreme doughnut truck caught fire in Morehead, Kentucky. According to CBS-affiliated WKYT, no one was hurt and it’s unclear what caused the fire.

And, perhaps most importantly, no doughnuts were lost in the fire, as the truck had just completed a delivery, WKYT reported.

The truck itself, however, has likely been damaged beyond repair.

Read more: We tried jelly doughnuts from 4 chains and there was a clear winner

On social media, the Lexington Police Department joked that they were mourning the loss.

“No words,” the Lexington Police department wrote alongside several photos of the charred vehicle.

Authorities around the world offered their support.

Hang in there, 2019 will get better. — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 1, 2019

On behalf of the International Police Association we would like to express our sincere condolences…I donut know how we will pull through.. #krispykreme #donuts #police https://t.co/8AIRiOrPeV — LondonNorthIPA (@IpaNorth) January 1, 2019

Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith, and these guys came prepared. We hope you like sprinkles. pic.twitter.com/S2WIY2ZR38 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2019

Condolences from Chicago ???? — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) January 1, 2019

Even Krispy Kreme chimed in.

???????? We’re thinking of you during this difficult time…and have more doughnuts on the way! ???? https://t.co/9hPDMieFa1 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 1, 2019

And the Lexington Police took notice.

That’s one sweet start to 2019.