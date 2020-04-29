A Kentucky woman with coronavirus was arrested after violating quarantine orders 3 times and going to a Kroger grocery store, police say

A Kentucky woman was arrested Monday after police said she tested positive for the coronavirus, but refused three times to quarantine.

The woman made contact with five people at the Kroger, which was packed with roughly 200 customers and staff on a busy Monday morning, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

It’s not the first time Kentucky police have had to enforce quarantine orders – in March, local authorities stationed armed deputies outside one man’s door and ensure he stayed home.

Louisville Metro Police appear to have been tipped off by Burnett’s mother. The local Fox affiliate WDRB reported that a woman who identified herself as Burnett’s mother greeted officers outside the store and pointed Burnett out as she left the building.

Burnett has since been charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of contempt of court and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the Herald Leader.

The newspaper said Burnett was arraigned Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether she has made a plea.

The incident is not the first time law enforcement authorities in Kentucky have had to enforce quarantine orders.

In March, Gov. Andy Beshear told media that one man who tested positive for COVID-19 had initially refused to self-quarantine, prompting local authorities to station armed deputies outside his door and ensure he stayed home.

The Nelson County Sheriff said the man later complied with the quarantine order, but deputies still stayed outside his home just in case.