Police in Kentucky recorded the license plates of 50 people who broke social distancing to attend an Easter Sunday service

A church in Hillview, Kentucky held an in-person Easter Sunday service despite the state’s Healthy at Home order that prohibits mass gatherings.

About 50 people attended the service, according to the Courier-Journal.

At the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky state police recorded the license plate numbers of those who attended the church service and gave them notices that required them to quarantine for two weeks.

Nails had been spread in the parking lot, according to the report.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories

Kentucky State Police on Sunday recorded license plate numbers and placed notices on vehicles outside a church in the city of Hillview after it refused to cancel an in-person Easter celebration on Sunday and violated the state’s “Healthy at Home” order, which banned mass gatherings.

Approximately 50 people attended an in-person Easter Sunday service at the Maryville Baptist Church, according to a report from the Courier-Journal.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had announced Friday he would direct state police to record the license plate numbers of people who violated the social distancing order on Easter. The notices police placed on vehicles said the state would pursue “further enforcement measures” against those who did not heed the warning to quarantine for two weeks.

“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said Friday.

Beshear had warned anyone attending a gathering would face a misdemeanor charge of violating the state’s emergency order, though it’s not clear if police planned to charge those who were at the service. The governor had said previously he wasn’t interested in putting a “padlock” on church doors or arresting church pastors, according to the Courier-Journal.

Kentucky State Police did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Churches around the country threatened to violate state-ordered social distancing orders to gather for service on Easter Sunday.

Still, according to the Courier-Journal, “several” of the people who received the notices from police said they did not plan to partake in the governor’s mandated 14-day period of quarantine for people who violated social distancing.

“Everybody has to do what they feel comfortable with,” Jack Roberts, the church’s pastor, said in the parking lot hours before service started. According to the Courier-Journal, Roberts covered his license plate number, though police still placed the quarantine notice on his car.

The pastor did not tell his congregation whether they follow or defy the orders the 14-day quarantine order, the report said.

Someone had placed piles of nails in the entrances to the church’s parking lot on Sunday, though Roberts had cleaned them up before the people who attended the Sunday service arrived, according to the report.

Sgt. Josh Lawson of the Kentucky State Police told the Kentucky newspaper he could not say what police would do with the license plate numbers it collected, though he confirmed he was doing so at Beshear’s direction.

Other than the incident at Maryville Baptist Church, Lawson told the Courier-Journal state police had responded to between “two and five complaints” about church services throughout the state. None of the other calls had resulted in violations, he said. Most calls involved outdoor services in parking lots, which were permitted by the governor.