I flew economy class on Kenya Airways twice in Africa to see if its short flights are as good as its flagship planes

Kenya Airways has had a rough couple of years.

While it consistently ranks as one of the top airlines in Africa, it has suffered three years of losses due to, according to Bloomberg, “a poorly executed expansion strategy and fuel-hedging contracts that saw it miss out on rock-bottom oil prices.” The losses forced the company to cut employees and reduce its fleet size to stabilize.

I was curious whether Kenya Airways’ service has suffered from all the corporate turbulence and cost-cutting. With two flights in Africa coming up over the last month, I took a chance and booked Kenya Airways.

My flights were from Lagos, Nigeria to Nairobi, Kenya on a Boeing 737-800 (KQ533) and then from Zanzibar, Tanzania to Nairobi on a Embraer-190 (KQ491).

A week later, I had my last flight on Kenya Airways, which you can read about here. It was from Nairobi to Dubai, U.A.E. on the airline’s new flagship, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (KQ310).

I found that while all Kenya Airways flights have the company’s excellent customer service, there’s a big difference in the quality of airplane between my two shorter inter-Africa flights and my longer flight to Dubai.

Here’s what it’s like to fly in Africa on Kenya Airways: