Helicopter crash in Kenyan national park kills 4 Americans tourists and their pilot

caption Map showing the location of a helicopter crash in northwest Kenya on Sunday. source Google Maps/INSIDER

A helicopter crashed over a national park in northwest Kenya at 8 p.m. local time on Sunday.

All five people on board – four American tourists and their Kenyan pilot – died.

The pilot, Mario Magonga, previously served in Kenya’s Defence Forces and had been cleared to fly high-profile guests in the past.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

A helicopter crashed over a national park in northwest Kenya on Sunday, killing all five people on board, police say.

The victims were four American tourists, who were not identified, and their Kenyan pilot, the Kenyan National Police Service tweeted on Monday morning.

The pilot, Mario Magonga, previously served in Kenya’s Defence Forces, according to the BBC. He had been cleared to fly people requiring high security in the past, including former president Barack Obama, the BBC reported, citing Magonga’s cousin.

It’s not clear whether Magonga actually flew Obama, or merely had clearance to.

The helicopter crashed over Central Island National Park, a small island in Lake Turkana, Kenya’s largest lake, at 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

Last evening at about 8pm, a helicopter crashed at Central Island National Park in Lake Turkana, killing all its five occupants on board. Security personnel dispatched to the scene confirmed that among the five were four Americans and the Kenyan Pilot. 1/3 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 4, 2019

The cause of the crash remains unknown.