Kerry Logistics A Proud Winner of the Hong Kong Corporate Governance Excellence Awards 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 December 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) was honoured with the Hong Kong Corporate Governance Excellence Awards 2018 (the ‘Awards’), which was jointly presented by The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy of the Hong Kong Baptist University at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong last night. It marked the second time Kerry Logistics has won the accolade since 2015.

Organised annually since 2007, the Awards confer recognition to listed companies for their outstanding commitment to shareholder rights, compliance, integrity, fairness, responsibility, accountability, transparency, board independence and leadership, corporate social responsibility, and exhibiting a holistic approach to business ethics. The honourees were first assessed by an expert review group on their corporate governance and/or sustainability performance, and then selected by an award judging panel comprising leading members of the securities and investment markets and the area of corporate governance based on an interview with the company’s core corporate governance team.

Kerry Logistics shone with its diversified board and notable initiatives, including an effective stakeholder programme which has been implemented to understand external concerns for aiding in the formulation of its business and development strategies.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are delighted to be recognised once again for our tireless dedication to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. We would also like to express our gratitude to the esteemed experts and judges for awarding us this honour. Accountability and transparency are the watchwords of our corporate value; we do our utmost to enhance corporate value and safeguard shareholders’ interests and rights. As we celebrate the fifth anniversary of our listing, we will continue to preserve the integrity of our corporate governance practices and adhering to value-generating principles to best serve our customers and stakeholders.”

Kerry Logistics believes that shareholders can maximise their benefits from good corporate governance and abides by the philosophy of creating long-term value for its stakeholders that is in line with the sustainable growth of its business. It is Kerry Logistics’ aspiration to be a responsible corporate citizen with the spirit of pursuing excellence.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About Hong Kong Corporate Governance Excellence Awards

The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy of the Hong Kong Baptist University jointly instituted and organised the Hong Kong Corporate Governance Excellence Awards in 2007. The Awards have been conferred annually. The Awards were designed to encourage improvement in corporate governance of listed companies in Hong Kong.