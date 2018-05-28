Kerry Logistics Acquires Freight Forwarding Company S.A.S. in South Africa

FRANKFURT, GERMANY/JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 28 May 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) today announced the acquisition of Shipping and Airfreight Services (Pty) Limited (S.A.S.), a well-established freight forwarding and logistics company based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Established 30 years ago, S.A.S. provides its international customers with flexible logistics solutions. With the takeover of S.A.S.’ air and ocean freight entities, Kerry Logistics expands its service offerings in the South African freight forwarding market, leveraged by a first-class network of agents in Africa. The new Johannesburg office will be managed as part of Kerry Logistics’ Europe division.

S.A.S. freight forwarding unit offers a complete suite of ocean and air freight services, including Less than Container Load (LCL) and Full Container Load (FCL), as well as break bulk services for ocean freight cargoes. The service portfolio for air freight cargoes encompasses direct air freight shipments, consolidation, and charter services. S.A.S. also provides customised warehousing and distribution solutions to guarantee reliable services in the complex African market.

Thomas Blank, Managing Director of Europe, Kerry Logistics, said, “South Africa’s economy has an important standing on the African continent with excellent trade lanes not only to the Chinese market but also the large exporting economies of the European Union. We are pleased about this great opportunity to further develop our business through this trade. We are glad to welcome the entire S.A.S. team into the Kerry Logistics network. Their experience and local knowledge will strengthen our freight forwarding capabilities in Africa.”

Carla Laue, Managing Director of S.A.S., added, “S.A.S. looks forward to joining the Kerry Logistics family and adding first-hand knowledge of the African freight forwarding market to Kerry Logistics’ global network. Together, we will work to bring South Africa even closer to markets around the world.”

As the second largest economy in Africa, South Africa is an important manufacturing hub for the global automotive market. The automotive industry is responsible for a significant amount of South Africa’s imports and exports and will continue to make foreign trade a staple of the country’s economy.

This acquisition is part of Kerry Logistics’ long-term international freight forwarding strategy to expand its coverage worldwide. Over the past year, Kerry Logistics has been growing its network and services under the Belt and Road initiative and expanded its presence in nine countries across Central Asia. In Europe, Kerry Logistics enhanced its footprint with acquisitions in Spain, Germany, Italy, and opening of its first own office in Warsaw, Poland.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 52 countries and territories, and is managing 52 million sq ft (4.8 million sq m) of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018 .





About Shipping and Airfreight Services (Pty) Limited (S.A.S.)

S.A.S. is an African-based freight forwarding company involved in the shipping and logistics business. With 30 years of expertise, S.A.S. supports small and medium-sized businesses as well as multinational companies that strive to expand and grow successfully in existing and new markets.

S.A.S. offers customised end-to-end logistics solutions, and international freight forwarding services from air and ocean freight, project cargo to warehousing and distribution services.