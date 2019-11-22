Kerry Logistics Among Awardees Named as Bloomberg Businessweek – Listed Enterprises of the Year for the Fourth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 November 2019 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) was for the fourth year in a row among the awardees named as the Listed Enterprises of the Year 2019 (the ‘Award’) presented by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, which recognised its excellent performance and contribution to Hong Kong’s economy.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are grateful to the organiser for once again including us among the cream of the crop in the Hong Kong business world. As a Hong Kong-listed company, we always do our best to abide by the highest standards of corporate governance, as well as to contribute to the prosperity of the city in which we are rooted. This encouragement and recognition will continue empowering us to maintain a socially responsible and sustainable business operation, and pursue innovation and development that is beneficial to all our stakeholders.”

Organised annually by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, part of the internationally renowned brand of business journalism, the Award is the only event applying Bloomberg Terminal data to analyse listed enterprises in Hong Kong. Awardees are judged by a panel made up of senior government officials, professionals and academics according to business/financial performance, corporate governance, investor relationship, development strategy, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, innovation and risk management.

With an expanding global network and a diverse range of businesses, Kerry Logistics has continued its efforts in strengthening its service capabilities, extending its network coverage and building its business scale in order to give itself a competitive advantage in adapting to the changing global logistics landscape.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 55 countries and territories, and is managing 70 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.





About Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

The Chinese edition of Bloomberg Businessweek was first launched in 2011 in simplified Chinese version in Mainland China, then in mid-2013 in traditional Chinese version in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The biweekly magazine is built on the agreement between Bloomberg LP in New York and Hong Kong-listed Modern Media. The two Chinese editions have a total audited circulation of more than 400,000 copies per issue across the Straits.