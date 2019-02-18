Kerry Logistics Announces Joint Venture with E-Services Group to Strengthen Global E-commerce Fulfillment Capabilities

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 February 2019 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) announces a new joint venture with E-Services Group (‘ESG’), an international e-commerce company in Asia, to strengthen global e-commerce fulfillment capabilities, especially in the Greater China region. The joint venture, Kerry ESG (HK) Company Limited (‘Kerry ESG’), will combine Kerry Logistics’ global supply chain capabilities with ESG’s technology platform, global marketplace networks, and e-commerce expertise to offer etailers cost-efficient solutions internationally.

Kerry ESG, set to debut in March 2019, aims to become one of the leaders in global e-commerce fulfillment solutions, enabling etailers to deliver products to customers anywhere in the world quickly and cost-effectively. Through direct integration with leading shopping carts and global marketplaces, etailers using Kerry ESG‘s services will be able to seamlessly manage their order fulfillment, inventory, and returns to and from multiple logistics centres through one platform.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are thrilled about the growth opportunities in global e-commerce. With Kerry ESG, we are creating a unique platform with total solutions from upstream marketing to downstream logistics that will capitalise on the booming international marketplace model to facilitate the exports for our international brand customers. Combining forces as industry leaders, Kerry Logistics and ESG are well-positioned to unlock the potential in the market with this new joint venture.”

Alan Lim, Founder and CEO of ESG, said, “Winning at e-commerce means getting every piece of the puzzle right, and fast, reliable fulfillment is a critical component of success. This partnership gives etailers access to an extensive distribution network to support e-commerce fulfillment in every market and with every online channel. With Kerry Logistics we have found a great partner, whose capabilities complement ours and whose culture and vision matches that of our team. I am excited about how we can grow this business together.”

Kerry Logistics has identified cross-border e-commerce, particularly between Greater China and ASEAN, as a major growth sector which plays to its strengths. The new partnership with ESG, which is the official partner of leading marketplaces including JD.id, Rakuten, and Newegg.com, will play a pivotal role in strengthening the foothold that the two companies have in this area.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About E-Services Group

ESG empowers brands, manufacturers, and e-commerce sellers to grow their business and capture overseas markets through the provision of e-commerce solutions. Founded in the U.K. in 2002, ESG has more than 15 years’ experience in how to sell internationally and optimise cross border fulfillment. ESG is now the leading international end-to-end e-commerce company in Asia, headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in China, Singapore, and Taiwan. As the strategic partner to over 20+ leading global marketplaces such as Rakuten, JD.id, and Cdiscount, ESG not only enables its 28,000+ etailers to grow their businesses internationally through marketplaces, but also supports them with comprehensive shipping solutions. (eservicesgroup.com)