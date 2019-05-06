Kerry Logistics Appoints Martin Stoekenbroek as Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 May 2019 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has appointed Martin Stoekenbroek as its new Managing Director – Europe, Middle East and Africa (‘EMEA’) with effect immediately. Based in Amsterdam, Stoekenbroek will lead Kerry Logistics’ international freight forwarding business in the EMEA region and be in charge of its strategic development, focusing particularly on strengthening Kerry Logistics’ foothold and business portfolio.

With over 30 years of extensive experience in the industry specialising in EMEA and global roles, Stoekenbroek brings a wealth of supply chain knowledge, insights, and expertise to Kerry Logistics. He was the Senior Vice President Global Air Freight of Geodis prior to this appointment, and has previously worked for top industry players including Wilson Logistics and TNT Freight Management.

Mathieu Biron, Managing Director – Global Freight Forwarding of Kerry Logistics, said, “We warmly welcome Martin to our team. Having built his career in logistics within the EMEA region for decades, Martin possesses an in-depth knowledge of our business in the region and a thorough understanding of the changing conditions of our industry. He will be a vital part of our ongoing global expansion, providing visionary guidance as we realise our long-term strategy.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Stoekenbroek said, “Kerry Logistics has been going from strength to strength through its worldwide expansion. I am honoured to have the opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience to lead a strong team and help to propel the Group’s further development in the EMEA region. At a time when the global supply chain is in flux, I look forward to contributing to Kerry Logistics’ progress and overcoming challenges to reinforce its position as a leading logistics partner connecting EMEA to the rest of the world.”





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 60 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.