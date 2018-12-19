Kerry Logistics Calls for Participation in its First Ever Hackathon in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 December 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce that application for the Kerry Logistics Hackathon (‘Hackathon’) is now open. Always striving to embrace technological breakthroughs and innovative solutions to enhance its service capabilities, Kerry Logistics is organising the two-day Hackathon, to be held from 23 to 24 February 2019.

The event is Kerry Logistics’ first ever hackathon in Hong Kong. Under the title of “Drone Warehouse”, participants will compete in teams to develop the fastest and most accurate autonomous drones in capturing warehouse information.

With three to five members, each team must consist of at least one drone engineer and one application developer. Within a 24-hour time frame, participants will use a mixture of robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to build applications teaching an autonomous drone how to follow the best flight path in a warehouse in order to maximise efficiency and ensure accuracy, and to extract information from the videos that the drone captures. Professional mentors and industry-leading technology partners will be in attendance to host workshops providing guidance in manoeuvring and programming the drones.

Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing Director — Integrated Logistics of Kerry Logistics, said, “Automation is becoming an indispensable part of the logistics industry. The Hackathon, the first one we organise in Hong Kong, not only exemplifies the continuous efforts Kerry Logistics makes to adopt innovations, but also gives a glimpse of a career in the logistics industry to young technology enthusiasts. Come and join the competition to unleash your creativity through your technological know-how!”

Drones enthusiasts, specialists, and coders who are interested in joining the Hackathon can apply at https://hackathon.kerrylogistics.com. While participation in the event is free of charge, a reservation fee of HK$120 is required, which will be fully refunded after the event except for no-shows. Applicants are subject to a selection process, details of which will be given after registration. Application closes on 28 January 2019.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.