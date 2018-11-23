Kerry Logistics Celebrates Four Wins at Supply Chain Asia Awards 2018 Voted Overall Supply Chain Partner of the Year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 November 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) took home four awards at the Supply Chain Asia Awards 2018 (the ‘Awards’) in Singapore last night, receiving the titles of Asian 3PL of the Year and Care & Positive Work Environment of the Year by judges’ selection, as well as the Overall Supply Chain Partner of the Year award through live voting at the awards ceremony where more than 400 guests attended. In addition, Chairman George Yeo was named one of the Honorary Fellows.

Kerry Logistics won the Asian 3PL of the Year title for its diverse range of capabilities, outstanding performance, and strong position as an industry leader in the region. Earning the Care & Positive Work Environment of the Year accolade for the second time reaffirmed the company’s commitment to value creation for its employees. Kerry Logistics became the recipient of the Overall Supply Chain Partner of the Year award this year, acknowledged by the industry consensus.

George Yeo received the honorary fellowship for his expertise, seniority, and extensive experience in the logistics industry. He has been the Chairman of Kerry Logistics since August 2012, responsible for setting its strategic vision, direction, and goals, as well as participated in its strategic and key operational decision-making processes.

Accepting the honorary fellowship, George Yeo said, “I am grateful to the organiser and judges for this honour. I accept it as a recognition of the collective work of my colleagues and me in Kerry Logistics. I thank my friends in the industry with whom we sometimes compete but often cooperate. Together we provide an indispensable service to the larger economy. Without an efficient responsive logistics sector, there can be no strong economy.”





The Awards are organised annually by Supply Chain Asia magazine to commend businesses and industry practitioners for their outstanding contributions to the supply chain and logistics industry. Nominated by the Awards Committee, the logistics and supply chain community, and readers of the magazine, the Awards winners were selected by a panel of judges.

Kerry Logistics was previously conferred the Asian 3PL of the Year title in 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2016.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)





Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About Supply Chain Asia





Supply Chain Asia is a not-for-profit professional body that aims to bring professionals from within the logistics and supply chain industry together to share knowledge, learn from one another, and create opportunities for collaborations. Formed in 2007, Supply Chain Asia Magazine has evolved into one of the leading supply chain and logistics titles in Asia Pacific. The quarterly magazine informs a targeted global readership consisting of the world’s largest brand-owning companies, supply chain service vendors, and regulators of industry trends affecting the business of supply chains, logistics, and Asia-related trade.