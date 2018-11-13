Kerry Logistics Declared Supply Chain Solutions Provider of the Year at Inaugural Transport and Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards 2018

– Media OutReach – 13 November 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) proudly received the title of Supply Chain Solutions Provider of the Year at the inaugural Transport and Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards 2018 (the ‘Awards’), presented in Dubai last night. HONG KONG, CHINA Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) proudly received the title of Supply Chain Solutions Provider of the Year at the inaugural Transport and Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards 2018





Organised by the news publication Transport and Logistics Middle East, in partnership with Dubai Airports and DB World, the Awards recognise and celebrate operational and technical excellence among the leaders in the transport and logistics industries. Kerry Logistics was named the Supply Chain Solutions Provider of the Year for its foresight as a solutions provider and innovation-based supply chain strategy, and was lauded for its efficient processes, robust architectures, flexible warehousing, and a lean organisational structure.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are honored to win this title, which recognises our commitment to catering to the uniqueness of our diverse range of customers across all major industries. We are particularly delighted with this accolade from the Middle East, as we have a vast selection of service offerings and capabilities across the entire supply chain in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, from ocean freight, air freight, custom clearance, to integrated logistics. As we constantly strive for improvements and innovations that enhance our supply chain performance, we pledge to continue offering sophisticated customised solutions and reliable service to our customers.”

Kerry Logistics has been deepening its business development in the Middle East, with a keen focus on specialised verticals covering the electronic & technology, fashion & lifestyle, and automotive industries. In addition, it is one of the largest air export freight forwarders in Dubai in terms of volume. Kerry Logistics addresses the specific business needs of its customers by offering high-quality and cost-effective supply chain solutions which leverage on its wide range of industry experience. Its supply chain solutions have offered its customers compelling value propositions, making it their preferred logistics service provider.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About The Transport & Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards

The Transport & Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards celebrate the commitment, vision and pioneering spirit of the best performing companies and individuals in cargo transportation. The very best of sea, air, rail and road logistics will be awarded for their outstanding performance and for improving the supply chain universally, for today and tomorrow’s operations.