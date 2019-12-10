Kerry Logistics Deepens Middle East Presence with New Office in Bahrain and Logistics Facility in Dubai

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 December 2019 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry
Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is deepening its presence in the Middle East by
setting up a new office in Bahrain and opening a new bonded logistics facility in
Dubai, in order to extend its footprint and enhance its service capabilities as
growth in the region gains momentum. The new addition of Bahrain increases
Kerry Logistics’ global network coverage to 55 countries and territories.
In Bahrain, the new office focuses on serving the automotive, oil &
gas, fashion & lifestyle and electronics & technology verticals with air,
ocean and road freight, customs clearance and warehousing services. It marks a
significant step for Kerry Logistics to strengthen its foothold in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (‘GCC’) region.
In Dubai, the new logistics facility commenced operation in December
2019 as a part of Kerry Logistics’ expansion plans in the Middle East. Located three kilometres
from the Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport and 20 minutes from the Jebel
Ali Port, the bonded facility has a total area of 70,000 sq ft, offering solutions to electronics & technology
customers and e-commerce fulfilment services.
Mathieu Biron, Managing Director – Global Freight Forwarding of Kerry
Logistics, said, “Our new office in Bahrain and the logistics facility in Dubai
are substantially boosting Kerry Logistics’ capabilities in serving customers
in the Middle East. We foresee that Kerry Logistics will continue with further expansion
in the GCC region.”
Since 2014, Kerry Logistics has been
providing cost-efficient multimodal solutions covering air, ocean and road
freight, as well as warehousing services to domestic and international
customers in the Middle East. Kerry Logistics won the Supply Chain Solutions Provider of the
Year title at the Transport & Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards 2018.
About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)
Kerry
Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its
core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational
corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency,
reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a
network covering 55 countries and territories, and is managing 70 million sq ft
of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high
reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth.
Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate
Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.