Kerry Logistics Deepens Middle East Presence with New Office in Bahrain and Logistics Facility in Dubai

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 December 2019 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry

Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is deepening its presence in the Middle East by

setting up a new office in Bahrain and opening a new bonded logistics facility in

Dubai, in order to extend its footprint and enhance its service capabilities as

growth in the region gains momentum. The new addition of Bahrain increases

Kerry Logistics’ global network coverage to 55 countries and territories.

In Bahrain, the new office focuses on serving the automotive, oil &

gas, fashion & lifestyle and electronics & technology verticals with air,

ocean and road freight, customs clearance and warehousing services. It marks a

significant step for Kerry Logistics to strengthen its foothold in the Gulf Cooperation

Council (‘GCC’) region.

In Dubai, the new logistics facility commenced operation in December

2019 as a part of Kerry Logistics’ expansion plans in the Middle East. Located three kilometres

from the Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport and 20 minutes from the Jebel

Ali Port, the bonded facility has a total area of 70,000 sq ft, offering solutions to electronics & technology

customers and e-commerce fulfilment services.

Mathieu Biron, Managing Director – Global Freight Forwarding of Kerry

Logistics, said, “Our new office in Bahrain and the logistics facility in Dubai

are substantially boosting Kerry Logistics’ capabilities in serving customers

in the Middle East. We foresee that Kerry Logistics will continue with further expansion

in the GCC region.”

Since 2014, Kerry Logistics has been

providing cost-efficient multimodal solutions covering air, ocean and road

freight, as well as warehousing services to domestic and international

customers in the Middle East. Kerry Logistics won the Supply Chain Solutions Provider of the

Year title at the Transport & Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards 2018.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry

Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its

core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational

corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency,

reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a

network covering 55 countries and territories, and is managing 70 million sq ft

of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high

reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate

Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.