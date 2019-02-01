Kerry Logistics, Deloitte, and CargoSmart Leverage Blockchain to Digitise Global Logistics

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 February 2019 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK), Deloitte, and CargoSmart have successfully connected multiple distributed ledger technology (DLT) networks for a platform to enhance efficiency for the shipping industry worldwide by digitising document exchange between forwarders and carriers, as well as improving the traceability of shipping documents. Completed in December 2018, the platform’s proof-of-concept (POC) is interoperable across different DLT and cloud networks commonly used by participants in global trade and finance.

“At Kerry Logistics, we believe simple is beautiful. Distributed ledger is a technology that could simplify the complicated transactions in logistics operations. When we eliminate redundant processes, we can bring new benefits to our customers and to the planet, which has always been one of Kerry Logistics’ beliefs. Blockchain is more than cryptocurrency, it is the future of logistics, especially when Internet of Things applications are put to use. Kerry Logistics sees it as the solution for ultimate supply chain optimisation and is trying all means to be in the vanguard of this revolution. The implication of this POC with Deloitte and CargoSmart is significant, as it defines a new agenda of the next digital age in our industry. The ones who set the ground rules will be the leaders for the next era,” said Wilson Lee, Group Director of Information Technology, Kerry Logistics.

“A healthy logistics ecosystem is paramount in global trade, but complicated documentation has been a structural problem. Document digitalisation is not just the first step, but also a groundbreaking step in the transformation of the logistics industry. In addition to facilitating document coordination, DLT speeds up approvals, provides updated and secure data for informed decisions, and offers a source of truth for all participants, especially banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions. We therefore expect even greater benefits from DLT applications for shippers, forwarders, carriers, and other players at large in the future,” says Deloitte Asia Pacific Blockchain Lab Leader Dr Paul Sin.

“Deloitte is grateful for the opportunity to help Kerry Logistics embark on the journey towards a more trustworthy, efficient ecosystem, leveraging CargoSmart’s connectivity with major carriers and terminals. This pilot project has proved that openness to cooperation and tech interoperability are pivotal factors for success, and we look forward to seeing more similar cross-industry collaboration in the DLT space in the future,” Dr Sin added.

“CargoSmart is excited to work collaboratively with Deloitte and Kerry Logistics to bridge the gap between the shipping and finance industries by utilising distributed ledger technology. In this project, we proved the network-to-network interoperability and demonstrated the cross-industry collaboration. With a single source of truth, it simplifies the documentation process and accelerates the data exchange across multiple parties, creating a better end-to-end supply chain journey for users in the near future. We will continuously strive to drive innovation through technology in order to create value for customers and to facilitate the digital transformation of the ocean shipping and logistics industry,” said Lionel Louie, Chief Commercial Officer of CargoSmart.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About CargoSmart

CargoSmart Limited empowers companies to digitally transform their global supply chains. Leveraging technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, and a deep understanding of ocean shipping, CargoSmart provides innovative solutions for transportation and logistics teams to collaborate, increase visibility, and gain insights to optimise supply chain planning and operations. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Hong Kong, CargoSmart has helped over 160,000 professionals increase delivery reliability, lower transportation costs, and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.cargosmart.ai.

About Deloitte Global

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Deloitte provides audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves nearly 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte’s approximately 286,000 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.