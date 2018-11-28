Kerry Logistics Garners Two Honours at the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 November 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group has won two honours at the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards: The “Asia Pacific Logistics Service Provider of the Year” and the “Asia Pacific Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year”.

The Awards are organised annually by global business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, recognising outstanding companies from a wide range of industries including the automotive, energy, building & environment, healthcare, information communication technologies, and logistics sectors in Asia Pacific. Awardees are judged through industry trends analysis and research interviews, based on a set of parameters measuring revenue growth, market share in specific category and growth in market share, demonstrated leadership in new product introduction and innovation, breadth of products and solutions, major customer acquisitions, and business or market strategy.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are grateful for the two titles from Frost & Sullivan, they once again acknowledge our sustained efforts in continuously improving our performance. Apart from constantly expanding and refining our integrated logistics operations, we have been elevating our service capabilities in road freight services through establishing new routes and forming new partnerships. We are determined to uphold service excellence and deliver innovative and customised solutions to our customers.”

During the past year, Kerry Logistics has launched its first rail and road multimodal freight service from Lanzhou, China to Islamabad, Pakistan, as well as new cross-border rail and trucking services from China through Kazakhstan to Caucasus and Turkey. It has also consolidated its global project logistics services under the Kerry Project Logistics brand to meet the growing demand for total logistics solutions for large-scale, complex projects worldwide.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards

The Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards have identified and honoured best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. Award recipients were identified based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan’s analysts. Companies are typically studied on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry in order to identify best practices.