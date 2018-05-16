Kerry Logistics Honoured with Two Wins at 2018 AFLAS Awards, Crowned Best 3PL and Best Logistics Service Provider – Air Freight

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 May 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been crowned the Best 3PL for three consecutive years and the Best Logistics Service Provider – Air Freight for the third time by the 2018 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (‘AFLAS’). The awards were presented at a ceremony held in Shanghai, China on 15 May 2018.

Hosted and organised annually by shipping and supply chain industry publication Asia Cargo News, AFLAS is a result of industry consensus nominated and voted by over 15,000 readers and e-news subscribers of Asia Cargo News. It recognises the leading service providers including logistics and 3PLs; air and shipping lines; airports and seaports; and other associated industry professionals for their excellence in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management, and reliability.

Alan Cheung, Deputy Managing Director of China, Kerry Logistics, said, “Winning the two prestigious awards again is a reflection of the confidence and trust our customers and the industry have in our services, as we strive to enhance our service competencies and expand our global network. Riding on the extended coverage and strengthened capabilities in key markets and major gateways, we offer customers in both origin and destination countries complete end-to-end solutions on a global scale. We will persevere in our pursuit of even higher standards of service excellence to support our customers to achieve bigger success.”

Kerry Logistics has been adhering to the global development strategy of exploring and capturing the opportunities brought forth by China’s Belt and Road initiative. In addition to the acquisitions made in 2017, Kerry Logistics has set its sights on the strong demand driven by cross-border e-commerce, particularly between Greater China and ASEAN to boost growth. Fuelled by the growth momentum of its international freight forwarding division, the company is committed to serving its customers by maximising synergies within its global network and capitalising on its enhanced freight capabilities.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 52 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.





About the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

Established by the air freight, sea freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News in 1986, the annual Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards recognise excellence in service providers in the freight and logistics industry. The winners were nominated and voted by readers and e-news subscribers of Asia Cargo News, making the results the opinion of service users.