Kerry Logistics Introduces IoT Solution to Global Supply Chain with Smart Sensor

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 February 2019 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) brings Internet of Things (IoT) to practice in international shipments with the introduction of smart sensor which enables total supply chain visibility and sophisticated security measures. With real-time information available on the digital supply chain, Kerry Logistics is able to provide timely and useful data to international customers for agile decision making and response to achieve ultimate supply chain optimisation.

The sensor-based logistics solution utilises smart sensor devices to monitor cargo across ocean, air, and ground transportation around-the-clock. The devices, accepted in over 190 countries across the globe, transmit seamless data on location and environmental variables including temperature, pressure, tilt, shock, humidity, and pilferage to multiple stakeholders along the supply chain, facilitating their cooperation and timely reaction to unforeseeable circumstances.

“End-to-end visibility has become a prerequisite to the agility to any supply chain,” Mathieu Biron, Managing Director – Global Freight Forwarding of Kerry Logistics, said, “Global supply chains are increasingly complex. Our adoption of smart sensor provides international customers with greater visibility and control, thus improving the quality of their operations, exception management, and demand planning. And do so at lower operating costs.”

Sensor-based logistics solution is particularly useful for time and environmental-sensitive shipments such as in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. It also adds huge value to premium goods including high value consumer electronic products. Both consignees and shippers are able to obtain first-hand information about the physical environment of the cargo through constant personalised alerts or via our KerrierVISION visibility portal.

“With the adaptive smart sensor solution, our customers can make immediate decisions at any stage across the supply chain based on actionable intelligence, which enables them to minimise loss and enhance efficiency. We anticipate the sensor-based logistics solution becoming an indispensable part of the supply chain with the increasing adoption of IoT in the global logistics practices,” Biron added.

Value creation for customers through innovation and continuous improvement is one of the core values of Kerry Logistics. Through enhanced efficiency and improved menu of solutions, Kerry Logistics stands ready to help our customers to meet the ever-changing market needs.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.