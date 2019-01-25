Kerry Logistics Presented with Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards For the Fourth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 January 2019 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) was conferred the title of Outstanding Global 3PL at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards (‘QOEA’) 2018 last night, marking the fourth time in a row the Group has been a QOEA winner. Kerry Logistics was named Outstanding Global Logistics Network, Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider, and Outstanding Global 3PL in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively.

Celebrating its 10th edition this year, QOEA is organised annually by leading Hong Kong financial news platform Quamnet to identify and praise the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises in their respective industries. The Awards are judged by a committee made up of the Quamnet editorial team, Quam research team, and independent financial analysts. Kerry Logistics earned acclaim with its achievements in products and services, brand reputation, philosophy of operation, marketing strategies, sustainable development strategies, accomplishments, corporate social responsibility, and unique business philosophy or development. The title of Outstanding Global 3PL, received for the second year, also underscored Kerry Logistics’ growing command on the international stage as a global 3PL.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are delighted to collect our fourth QOEA plaque. Not only does this honour acknowledge our ongoing efforts in expanding our coverage geographically and elevating our service capabilities, but it also spurs us on to further our commitment to serving our customers with customised solutions supported by innovations. As we leverage our established presence to seize the opportunities arising in Asia from the shifting trade landscape, we will continue to enhance our service offerings to accommodate our customers’ needs.”

Kerry Logistics has been widening its global network in recent years. It has strengthened its road and rail freight network across Eurasia and its Trans-Pacific freight services. Moreover, through the consolidation of its global project logistics services under the Kerry Project Logistics brand in October 2018, Kerry Logistics is well-placed to explore the immense business opportunities driven by increased government infrastructure investment and logistics project spending, particularly in the Belt and Road countries.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards

Instituted in 2009, QOEA is organised by Quamnet, a leading financial website in Hong Kong, to identify and praise the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises. It has developed into an annual event with wide recognition and support from independent investors, media and industries.