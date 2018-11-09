Kerry Logistics Seals Place Among Bloomberg Businessweek – Listed Enterprises of the Year for the Third Year Running

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) was for the third consecutive year an honouree among the Listed Enterprises of the Year 2018 (the ‘Award’) presented by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition in recognition for its excellent performance and contribution.

Organised annually by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, part of the internationally renowned brand of business journalism, the Award commends listed enterprises with outstanding improvements in business development, earning performance, and corporate governance. Awardees were chosen among listed enterprises and new listings on the Main Board and Growth Enterprise market of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, scored in equal measure by the Bloomberg Terminal and an independent panel of judges based on their performance in investor relations, business and financial performance, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, corporate governance, innovation, development strategy, and risk management.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are immensely proud to have won this prestigious accolade for the third time. We have consistently pursued the highest standards in our corporate governance and compliance performance, and will remain committed to building on our advantages in worldwide coverage, flexibility, and innovation to achieve sustainability in a socially responsible manner for the long-term benefit of all our stakeholders.”

Riding on the enormous trade volume growth in Asia, in addition to leveraging its global network and diversified business portfolio, Kerry Logistics is well-positioned to maintain sustainable growth and embrace new business opportunities, creating value for its people, customers, and shareholders.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)





Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition





The Chinese edition of Bloomberg Businessweek was first launched in 2011 in simplified Chinese version in Mainland China, then in mid-2013 in traditional Chinese version in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The biweekly magazine is built on the agreement between Bloomberg LP in New York and Hong Kong-listed Modern Media. The two Chinese editions have a total audited circulation of more than 400,000 copies per issue across the Straits.



