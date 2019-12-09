Kerry Logistics Secures Accolades at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 December 2019 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has for the second consecutive year secured the Platinum Award, the highest honour of The Asset ESG Corporate Awards (the ‘Awards’, formerly known as The Asset Corporate Awards), as well as the Best Investor Relations Team Award for the first time.

Kerry Logistics won the Platinum Award for its laudable efforts in achieving corporate sustainability, with strong management acumen and stringent governance reflected in its financial performance. It also received the Best Investor Relations Team Award in recognition of its investor relations team in new initiatives launched, facilitating outreach and enhancing communication with investors and analysts.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are grateful to The Asset for acknowledging Kerry Logistics’ dedication to the environment, to social responsibilities and to upholding the highest standard of corporate governance. To be included among our distinguished peers for the second year running is a testament to our continued efforts. We are also encouraged by the appreciation on the efforts of our investor relations team. In the face of a changing economic and business environment, we will keep maintaining transparency and active communication with our investors while creating value for our stakeholders.”

Inaugurated in 2000, the Awards are the longest running and the most prestigious ESG awards programme in Asia. Organised by the regional financial magazine The Asset, the Awards are assessed according to financial performance, management, corporate governance, social and environmental responsibility and investor relations.





