Kerry Logistics Strengthens Partnership with illycaffè Through Strategic Collaborations

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 November 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has strengthened its partnership with Italian coffee group illycaffè through strategic collaborations, including the latest joint sponsorship for the Italian Chamber of Commerce Gala Dinner 2018, which was held at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on 9 November 2018.

The partnership between Kerry Logistics and illycaffè began in May 2017. Apart from providing integrated logistics solutions to illycaffé, Kerry Logistics also acts as the sole distributor of its iperEspresso coffee machines and capsules in Hong Kong. Kerry Logistics’ total solutions include inbound and outbound transportation, warehousing, sales and marketing, distribution to retail chains, e-retailers, and offices, deepening the brand’s market penetration through supermarkets, home appliance stores, lifestyle department stores, and B2B office supply customers.

The partnership also comprises sponsorships dedicated to premium customers from fashion & lifestyle, automobile, and kitchenware brands. Cooperation between the parties includes organising coffee workshops and the set-up of private venue for members at a leading electronic appliance retailer’s flagship store.

Robert Berger, Executive Director – Fashion & Lifestyle of Kerry Logistics (Hong Kong), said, “We are delighted to collaborate with illycaffè in helping to spread its distinctive Italian coffee culture in Hong Kong and advance its ongoing pursuit of internationalisation. The extensive range of services Kerry Logistics provides for illycaffè typifies the tailor-made and flexible solutions on which our brand has been built. We will continue to nurture an enduring and fruitful collaboration with illycaffè by serving its operational demands and delivering innovative and diverse supply chain solutions.”

Kerry Logistics and illycaffè have built their alliance to capitalise on the coffee culture boom in Hong Kong, which has witnessed the number of independent coffee shops rising and more coffee products being sold. The local coffee market is expanding at a double-digit growth rate, which the two partners will put to advantage through further business cooperation and development.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world’s most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world’s best selections of Arabica; each day more than 7 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels, and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first “Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee” in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how, and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas, and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything ‘made in illy’ is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo — designed by an artist, James Rosenquist — and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2017 the company was employing 1,290 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €467 million. There are approximately 244 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.