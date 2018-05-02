Kerry Logistics Wins Contract Extension with Continental, Continuing Long-Standing Cooperation

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 2 May 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been awarded a four-year-contract extension with Continental. Kerry Logistics Germany will handle international ocean freight export of tyres, and provide logistics services for the technology company’s procurement of raw materials mainly from Asia to production sites all over the globe. Supervised by a global key account management team in Bremen, Kerry Logistics offers Continental customised solutions, enhancing overall efficiency of the supply chains.

The local team has been working with Continental for over 25 years and is managing ever increasing freight volume. Kerry Logistics’ strong network in Asia and the key account set up in Germany are crucial to guaranteeing smooth procurement operations. The tyre production process relies on a number of different raw materials such as natural and synthetic rubber, carbon black, steel cord, and various chemicals. These raw materials are sourced from countries such as China, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India.

“We are delighted to continue our cooperation with Kerry Logistics,” said Jorge Almeida, Senior Vice President Rubber Division Purchasing & Corporate Indirect Materials at Continental. “Kerry Logistics’ global network supports us in our growth strategy and expansion of our international business. The team in Bremen provides tailored solutions that meet our supply chain demands, leveraging our sourcing and export activities in multiple countries.“

The operational team dedicated to Continental has recently grown to 40 logistics experts and functions as control centre to further optimise global shipping, improve Continental’s supply chain, and provide global key performance indicators (KPIs). Facilitating the transportation of raw materials from Asia to Western Europe, the team will be in charge of some of Continental’s key logistics routes. In the past years, the volume of cargo moved for Continental’s Tire Division by Kerry Logistics has increased by more than 10 per cent. Today, Kerry Logistics organises logistics solutions for Continental sites in 13 countries, not only managing transportation services, but also partly acting as customs broker. In addition, Kerry Logistics provides warehousing and distribution solutions in China and the United Arab Emirates.

Ronnie Kempf, Managing Director of Germany and Switzerland, Kerry Logistics, said, “As one of the world’s largest tyre manufacturers, Continental is a company that invests in being an innovator and driver of change in its industry. For many years, we have been offering tailored and flexible solutions, catering to Continental’s specific logistics requirements. We are dedicated to constantly devising new options and competitive solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of Continental’s business.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 52 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About Continental AG

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport. In 2017, Continental generated sales of €44 billion and currently employs more than 235,000 people in 61 countries.