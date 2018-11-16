Kerry Logistics Wins Sea Freight Award at Global Freight Awards in London

London, UK – Media OutReach – 16 November 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has clinched the Sea Freight Award at the 22nd Lloyd’s Loading List Global Freight Awards (the ‘Awards‘) held last night at the Royal Lancaster London Hotel in the UK. In 2017, Kerry Logistics was named the Global Freight Solutions Provider of the Year at the Awards.





Organised annually by the Lloyd’s Loading List, a freight publication of more than 160 years, the Awards recognise freight forwarding excellence by rewarding innovative ideas and class leading projects that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the global supply chain.

Kerry Logistics won the Sea Freight Award for enhancing import/export efficiencies through saving processing time and innovative supply chain solutions, strengthening sea freight capabilities and growing its number of accounts through strategic acquisitions and strong partnerships, and the introduction of its web-based rate automation and quoting system, as well as innovative Virtual Buying Office solutions that have enhanced customer satisfaction and raised overall efficiency.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, “We are delighted to be the recipient of the prestigious accolade, and are grateful to Lloyd’s Loading List and the judges for their acknowledgement of our efforts. This year, we have acquired the freight forwarding and logistics company S.A.S. in South Africa and the Milan-based logistics company Saga Italia S.p.A., and extended our foothold in Pakistan to tap into the increasing trade in South Asia. We will continue our commitment to elevating our sea freight services and offering innovations and tailor-made solutions to sustain the relationships with our customers and increase efficiency.”

Kerry Logistics was ranked no. 23 on the Top 50 Global 3PLs List and no. 13 on the Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders List published by Armstrong & Associates, Inc.; as well as no. 8 on the Top 51 Ocean Freight Forwarders List and no. 19 on the Top 50 Air Freight Forwarders List published by Transport Topics and Armstrong & Associates, Inc. in 2018.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)





Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About Global Freight Awards





The Global Freight Awards recognise excellence across the range of activities that make up the world of freight. The Awards, now in their 22nd year, are all about recognising excellence in the freight forwarding industry and their supplier community. They seek to identify the industry’s leading organisations and set a benchmark for excellence by rewarding innovative ideas and class leading projects that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the global supply chain.