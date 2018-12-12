Kerry Logistics Wins Two Awards at The Asset Corporate Awards 2018 Group Managing Director William Ma Named The Best CEO

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 December 2018 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has garnered for the first time the Platinum Award, the highest honour of The Asset Corporate Awards (the ‘Awards’), organised by The Asset, a renowned financial magazine. In addition, Mr William Ma, the Group Managing Director, was honoured with the Best CEO Award.

At the 18th edition of the Awards, Kerry Logistics was recognised for its outstanding performance in corporate governance, environmental responsibility, social responsibility, financial performance, and investor relations. Its achievements and leadership were also accredited in enforcing governance, maintaining transparency and disclosure, and seeing through a sustainable long-term vision.

With close to 20 years of experience conducting awards programmes, the Awards are widely recognised as Asia’s preeminent, and only conferred on those that have excelled in their respective industries. The Awards set the benchmark for the corporate sustainability of listed companies and commend notable ESG initiatives and performance. The assessment is based on criteria including a range of metrics, as well as feedback from the investor community.

George Yeo, Chairman of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are honoured to receive this award. In Kerry Logistics, we are committed to environmental and social responsibility and good corporate governance as a part of our value system. We believe that this commitment is not only good for Kerry Logistics, it is also good for our partners, our customers, and our investors.“

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “I am delighted to see the efforts of my team being recognised and privileged to be placed among our esteemed peers. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the organiser for their acknowledgement. Kerry Logistics is committed to adding value to our stakeholders and customers despite the current uncertain global environment. By enforcing corporate governance and integrating it with enhanced transparency, timely disclosure, and environmental practices, we will continue to create long-term value for both our business and the communities in which we operate.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs, and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 53 countries and territories, and is managing 53 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018.

About the Asset Corporate Awards

The Asset Corporate Awards offers a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies with regard to corporate sustainability. The criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance, which are also a proxy for gauging management acumen. Companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility, and investor relations.