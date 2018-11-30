Texts from Dr. Luke’s $50 million defamation lawsuit reveal that Kesha and Lady Gaga called Katy Perry ‘mean’

In new documents from Kesha’s legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, it was revealed that Kesha and Lady Gaga discussed Katy Perry in text messages.

Dr. Luke’s lawyers wanted to release the texts to prove Kesha had defamed him to other entertainers.

The messages show Kesha and Lady Gaga calling Perry “mean.”

Lady Gaga said in a statement on Twitter on Friday that the texts were “old” and that she and Perry “love each other.”

Kesha and Lady Gaga’s text messages about Katy Perry from more than two years ago have been revealed as part of Kesha’s ongoing legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke.

In new court documents from Dr. Luke’s defamation suit against Kesha, first obtained by Radar Online, the texts that have long been discussed as part of the case were revealed.

The texts show Kesha and Lady Gaga slamming Katy Perry as “mean,” and claiming she, too, was assaulted by Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukas Gottwald.

Newly released court documents shows private conversation between @Kesha & @LadyGaga about #KatyPerry. The text conversation was made public after #DrLuke’s lawyers fought for the conversation to be read in court, in the producer’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Kesha. pic.twitter.com/slUKeZEKIZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2018

“I’m really upset with Katy Perry,” Kesha said to Gaga in texts February 26, 2016. “She could bring the whole thing to a head…She was raped by the same man. She is probably really afraid to lose everything,” Kesha alleged in one text message.

“U are really strong standing up to him, she’s not as strong as u yet,” Gaga responded. “Have you talked to her?”

“[You’re] right,” Kesha said in response. “I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. She’s so mean. It’s hard.”

In the text messages, Gaga offered to talk to Perry, adding, “I know she’s mean.”

Upon news that the texts had been released, Lady Gaga said in a statement on Twitter that the texts were “old” and that she and Perry “love each other.”

.@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story. ❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 30, 2018

Love you too friend ❤️ Onward and upward ????‍❤️‍???? https://t.co/tYl4ueBjB5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 30, 2018

Perry has repeatedly denied being sexually assaulted by Dr. Luke, and in a newly unsealed court deposition released by The Blast, she said she was “pissed off” that Kesha brought her into the legal battle.

She said in her deposition that Lady Gaga and Kesha “think I was raped and I was not,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

She then claimed she “felt pressured” to support Kesha and that “people were generally very angry” she had not spoken out about the allegations against Dr. Luke.

Kesha’s lawsuit that claimed Dr. Luke repeatedly assaulted her when he worked as her producer was dismissed in 2016. Dr. Luke filed a defamation case against her for the accusations.

His lawyers wanted to include the text messages between Kesha and Lady Gaga as proof that Kesha had allegedly defamed him to other people in the entertainment industry, Radar Online reported.

The defamation lawsuit is ongoing.

INSIDER has contacted representatives for Kesha, Lady Gaga and Parry for comment.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) for support.