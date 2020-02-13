Watch Kesha give a makeup tutorial that involves putting lip gloss on your eyes and eyeliner on your lips

Kesha's beauty brand is a collaboration with HipDot.

  • Kesha posted her first YouTube makeup tutorial on Wednesday to promote her cosmetics line, Kesha Rose Beauty.
  • The video was fittingly called “All The Wrong Ways Tutorial,” as Kesha used unique application techniques to apply her makeup.
  • For example, she applied color-changing lip gloss to her eyelids, and smudged orange eyeliner across her lips.
  • The musician also applied eye shadow to her cheeks as blush and highlighter.
