Kesha gets her boyfriend to apply a butt mask for her every night which she says ‘brings her happiness’ in lockdown

caption Kesha on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2020. source NBC

Kesha gets her boyfriend to apply a butt mask to her derrière every night during the coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness,” she told Refinery 29.

The singer and makeup brand founder said that she’s “been evaluating what I need in my life” during lockdown.

Kesha has also started using men’s beard dye on her eyebrows and embracing her freckles.

Kesha has opened up about her lockdown beauty and self-care routine, and it’s nothing if not quirky.

Forget exfoliation and DIY manis, the pop star and founder of makeup brand Kesha Rose Beauty is all about the butt masks.

Yes, like a face mask, but for your butt.

Or rather, she gets her boyfriend to do it for her, as the two are seeing out the coronavirus lockdown together.

“It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that’s another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend,” Kesha said.

Kesha said she uses Bawdy butt masks, which retail for $9 a pop. Each mask consists of two separate sheets, one for each butt cheek, which you simply apply to clean skin, leave on for 10-15 minutes, then remove.

“Formulated with citrus to brighten and rejuvenate your skin,” the online description reads.

“It helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and alleviate dullness, leaving your skin plump, hydrated, and radiant-looking. It’s like sunshine for your behind.”

caption Kesha is wearing a lot less makeup than usual during lockdown. source Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

As well as her nightly butt masks, Kesha said she’s taken to dying her eyebrows with men’s beard dye.

“I was at CVS Pharmacy recently getting essentials and I saw men’s beard dye and I thought, I’ll put it on my eyebrows,” she said.

“It makes them really dark and wild-looking. It’s something that I discovered in quarantine, and it’s the first time I’ve done it on myself.”

Although she says she’s normally “too exhausted” to do a full skincare routine, Kesha uses an ice roller and a micro-needling roller before applying moisturizer.

If you don’t know what those things are, take comfort in the fact that the singer said she’s partial to a classic bubble bath (with a Lush bath bomb) and face mask (a collagen sheet mask) too.

Kesha’s still wearing a little bit of makeup, but not as much as pre-lockdown, and she said she’s embracing her freckles.

“Before, I was so used to people blurring them out or Photoshopping them that they seemed like a flaw, but now I have come to like them and want to let them live more,” Kesha said.

“Everything is natural right now, and it makes me feel like I could probably take that approach into life.”

