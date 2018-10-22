9 things about the keto diet I wish I’d known before starting it

source zjuzjaka/Shutterstock

The high-fat, low-carb keto diet can be great for shedding weight, but it presents its own distinct challenges.

Author Jennifer Still writes that though the keto diet has been a “godsend” for her, there are several things she wishes she’d known before starting it.

Having been overweight for years, I’ve tried every diet in the proverbial book in the hopes of shedding pounds and getting healthy.

Like many people, any success I found in dieting was usually short-lived, and I always ended up frustrated and right back where I started – that is, until I discovered the keto diet four years ago.

While following a high-fat, moderate-protein, and very low-carbohydrate diet has been a godsend for me, it has come with its fair share of difficulties.

Here are a few things I wish I knew before I started the keto diet:

A lot of people really won’t get it

The idea that you can eat a large amount of fatty foods – bacon, steak, whole milk, cheeses, etc. – and not only lose weight but increase energy tends to surprise people.

You’ll soon lose count of the number of people who insist that you “need” carbs to live. Ignore them, and as the saying goes, KCKO (keep calm and keto on).

You still need to count calories

You may lose more weight more quickly on keto than on other diets, but you can’t eat with abandon just because you’re cutting out carbs.

Calories still count, so it’s important to determine your BMR (base metabolic rate), which shows how many calories your body burns on a daily basis by simply existing, as well as the deficit you should be eating at in order to lose weight.

Going ‘off plan’ for even a day could make you gain weight

It’s pretty disheartening to wake up a few pounds heavier than you were the day before just because you had to have a “cheat meal” at McDonald’s.

While this change is may just be water weight that you can shed after going back to keto for a day or two (keto flushes water from your system), some people will find that such an interruption is not worth the trouble.

What you eat is more important than what you burn in the gym

This applies to followers of any way of eating: What and how much you eat is way more important to losing weight than exercise.

The old saying that you can’t outrun a bad diet is totally true. While it’s great to add in cardio and weight training for general fitness, even if you don’t, you can and will still lose weight on keto as long as your diet is on point.

If you feel like you’ve had enough fat, you don’t have to force yourself to eat more

While many hardcore followers of keto aim to have 75% of their daily calories come from fat, that’s more of a preference than a necessity. More important than fat consumption is that you hit your protein goals.

Registered dietitian Suzanne Dixon told Business Insider that excess protein can turn into glucose, which will kick you out of the state of ketosis you’re trying to maintain. However, not getting enough protein could lead to muscle loss, among other negative side effects.

Fat is nothing to be afraid of and is encouraged by the diet, but you shouldn’t be downing sticks of butter to reach some elusive intake goal.

The keto diet, like any well-rounded nutritional approach, should include plenty of fresh fish, veggies, and even lower-sugar fruits like strawberries and raspberries.

You HAVE to cook, so learn to love it if you don’t

While theoretically you could get away with living on bunless fast food or processed meats and cheese on keto, if you want a healthy, well-rounded diet, you need to get in the kitchen and cook.

Keto, perhaps more than any other diet, is nearly impossible to do without a willingness to get in the kitchen. Most ready meals are far from keto-friendly, so if you want to eat, you’ll need to put on your apron and prepare meals.

Meal planning is essential

It’s one of the only “diets” that doesn’t feel like deprivation

While the initial adjustment period, also known as “keto flu,” can be tough, it soon passes as your body adapts to burning fat for energy rather than carbohydrates. Once you get into the zone, you’ll find that you’re less hungry and that your cravings for sugary foods all but disappear.

It takes some people longer than others to reach this stage, and it’s hard to get rid of those cravings completely (I still crave Oreos occasionally). But the cravings become more manageable, and the delicious food you get to eat never makes you feel deprived or like you’re on a “diet” at all. I enjoy everything from eggs and steak to lots of green vegetables like kale and broccoli pretty much daily, and I never feel deprived.

You really will feel so much better

In addition to losing weight and feeling less bloated on a daily basis, I also notice I’m way more energetic, my moods are better, and I generally feel healthier when I’m on track with my eating on keto.

While I would never claim that eating this way is for everyone, for those of us who’ve tried it and loved it, it’s the best thing ever.