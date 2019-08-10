Meghan Markle can never return to acting because Prince Harry wouldn’t want to see her kissing anyone else, according to Kevin Costner

caption Kevin Costner speaking on “Lorraine.” source YouTube/Lorraine

Kevin Costner doesn’t think Meghan Markle will ever go back to acting, as long as she remains married to Prince Harry.

The “Bodyguard” star told British TV show “Lorraine” that “it would be hard” because Prince Harry wouldn’t want to see his wife kissing someone else.

“I don’t want to see my wife kissing somebody. I’m on Harry’s side,” he added.

When it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, everyone seems to have an opinion.

Including, well, Kevin Costner.

The actor revealed on Friday that he doesn’t think Meghan Markle will ever be able to return to acting as long as she’s married to Prince Harry.

Speaking in an interview segment on British TV show “Lorraine,” the “Bodyguard” star said: “It would be hard.

“Why? Because if you’re Harry – and he seems like a great guy … It’s like, that’s why I’m not married to an actress.

“I don’t want to see my wife kissing somebody. I’m on Harry’s side.”

He continued: “There’s so much thought that goes into, number 1, being a wife, and then being in this circle that I don’t even understand, you know, royalty. It’s a unique spot.

“We watch it from across an ocean and sometimes we don’t understand what’s going on. She’s had enough attention for a lifetime now in a year.”

The comments weren’t completely unsolicited, however – the 64-year-old was asked what he thought by interviewer Ross King after the pair discussed the possibility of Diana, Princess of Wales starring in “The Bodyguard 2.”

Costner confirmed that the late Lady Di was indeed in talks to be in the film, and “Sarah Ferguson was really instrumental in that.”

Although “The Bodyguard” was the second highest grossing film of 1992, taking $411 million at the box office on release according to the Guardian, a sequel was never made.