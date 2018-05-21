‘He’s downstairs, you can go ask him:’ Kevin Durant challenged Charles Barkley to go talk to Draymond Green after calling him ‘annoying’

source TNT

Charles Barkley asked Kevin Durant on Sunday if Draymond Green is “as annoying in person as he is on television.”

Durant only challenged Barkley to go downstairs and ask Green himself.

The rest of the “Inside the NBA” crew took Durant’s side, as Barkley’s postseason feud with Green continued.

Kevin Durant was in no mood on Sunday to play along with Charles Barkley’s jabs at Draymond Green.

After the Golden State Warriors routed the Houston Rockets, 126-85, in Game 3 on Sunday, Durant joined the TNT “Inside the NBA” set to discuss the game.

Midway through the interview, Barkley asked Durant, “Is Draymond Green as annoying in person as he is on television?”

The question was a call-back to when Barkley claimed earlier in the playoffs that he wishes someone would punch Green in the face. Green fired back saying Barkley should talk to him, and Barkley later apologized for the comments while maintaining his belief that Green is annoying.

Durant, on Sunday, however, took Green’s side.

“You should go talk to him – he’s downstairs,” Durant said with a straight face.

The rest of the “Inside the NBA” crew seemed to take Durant’s side as well. Shaquille O’Neal told Durant, “He ain’t gonna do it … He’s gonna apologize to him.”

Kenny Smith asked Barkley, “What annoys you about Draymond? … He’s not annoying to [Durant].”

Durant only repeated, “I mean, he’s downstairs, you can go ask him.”

O’Neal told Barkley, “You may run down, but you’re gonna walk back, Cletus.”

Barkley attempted to repeat the question, then decided to lay off his attack.

Watch the exchange below:

