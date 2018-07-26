Kevin Durant called CJ McCollum a ‘snake’ after the Blazers guard compared Durant’s move to the Warriors to betraying gang members

  • Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum called Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Golden State Warriors “soft” on Twitter, not too long after Durant had appeared on McCollum’s podcast.
  • Durant shot back by calling McCollum a “snake in the grass.

In a recent appearance on Portland Trail Blazers’ guard C.J. McCollum’s podcast, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant mocked McCollum by pointing out that the Blazers’ had basically no shot at winning the title.

While it seemed to be all in good fun on the podcast, it now appears that tension between the two has spilled over onto Twitter.

McCollum later played down any notion of there being a feud between himself and Durant.

As for Durant, this is not the first time he has fired back at critics on social media, although at least this time it appears he did so intentionally.