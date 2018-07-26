Kevin Durant called CJ McCollum a ‘snake’ after the Blazers guard compared Durant’s move to the Warriors to betraying gang members

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum called Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Golden State Warriors “soft” on Twitter, not too long after Durant had appeared on McCollum’s podcast.

Durant shot back by calling McCollum a “snake in the grass.”

In a recent appearance on Portland Trail Blazers’ guard C.J. McCollum’s podcast, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant mocked McCollum by pointing out that the Blazers’ had basically no shot at winning the title.

While it seemed to be all in good fun on the podcast, it now appears that tension between the two has spilled over onto Twitter.

I still think the b word is harsh and shouldn’t be used. . He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It’s like getting jumped with ur brothers by a gang you should’ve beat then joining the gang that jumped u and ur brothers 2 months later & forgetting about your bros https://t.co/BFGqQy1lwR — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

So,I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your fuckin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya ???? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 26, 2018

McCollum later played down any notion of there being a feud between himself and Durant.

There is no feud y’all gotta chill. It was simply an analogy. I’m done speaking on KD and the warriors bc it’s childish of me to do so and soft lol (will be taken out of context). I’ve always said what I feel but we all know I’ve never been a ????. Back to the grind pic.twitter.com/93B39bqKTS — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

As for Durant, this is not the first time he has fired back at critics on social media, although at least this time it appears he did so intentionally.